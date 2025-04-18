When might Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 release?

HoYoverse has revealed quite a bit about Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 and its potential contents via the Season 2 preview. With new characters and factions being the highlight of the patch, players are eager to know when the update might be released worldwide. If the previous patch follows the usual duration, ZZZ 2.0 should launch around June 4, 2025.

The game is also expected to arrive on Xbox in the same month. This article further delves into the ZZZ 2.0 release speculations and every piece of information available about the patch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

When could Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update release?

HoYoverse is yet to announce the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 release date. However, it is expected to launch around June 4, 2025. The speculation is based on the assumption that the previous patch will remain active for 42 days.

ZZZ is also expected to launch on Xbox in Season 2. HoYoverse conducted an official livestream unveiling their plans for the future, allowing players to get a glimpse of the new characters found in the Waifei Peninsula Heights and the ruins of Aerospace City. The officials will also introduce two new regions in the game after version 2.0 and in forthcoming updates.

Those who've watched the Season 2 preview likely know about the new factions of the game. The organizations revealed so far include the Yunkui Summit, Obol Squad, and Angels of Delusion. In fact, Yi Xuan is a member of the Yunkui Summit and is expected to debut as an S-Rank agent in ZZZ 2.0.

Also read: When is Zenless Zone Zero coming to Xbox?

The Season 2 preview has already showcased Yi Xuan, who is rumored to have a unique fighting style. Ju Fufu will likely accompany her in the same patch. HoYoverse will soon conduct the next drip marketing campaign, during which it might tease this agent, their attribute, specialty, and background.

For now, Proxies can look forward to summoning Vivian or Hugo from the version 1.7 banner. The former, Vivian, is an Ether Anomaly agent featured in the first phase of the update. In contrast, Hugo is an Attack specialist from the Ice roster, and his banner will be available in the second half.

