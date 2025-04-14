When is Zenless Zone Zero coming to Xbox?

Zenless Zone Zero has officially conducted the Xbox spotlight live stream unveiling, revealing HoYoverse’s vision of the game. While we don't have the exact date, the officials announced that the console launch will be sometime in June 2025, before the first anniversary. A technical test beta sign-up is also available if anyone wishes to try out the game's Xbox version.

Ad

This article further discusses the release window of the ZZZ Xbox launch and explains ways to enroll for the beta.

Zenless Zone Zero is coming to Xbox in June 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero Xbox launch might be on the same day version 2.0 goes live. The update is expected to be released worldwide on June 4, 2025, following a 42-day patch cycle. HoYoverse will likely announce the dates soon, if not during the upcoming livestream event.

Furthermore, the Xbox spotlight highlighted the future of ZZZ. The developers certainly want the game to be accessible to players. Console launch will usher in more quality-of-life changes and other features to improve the overall gameplay experience, like HDR and ray tracing support.

Ad

Some of the adjustments were also discussed in the Season 2 dev talk. It seems HoYoverse will implement new UI changes, plot structure adjustments, and other improvements. Moreover, old characters will be buffed to align with the younger ones. Season 2 will also bring several new agents into the game, including Yi Xuan and Ju Fufu.

While the characters were teased in the Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 preview trailer, their information has yet to be made public. What we do know is that new factions will be the focus of version 2.0. As such, the upcoming characters will belong to organizations like the Yunkui Summit, Obol Squad, and Angels of Delusion.

Ad

How to sign up for the ZZZ Xbox Technical Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xbox Technical Test sign-up window is open from April 12 to April 23, 2025, and the enrollment is quite straightforward. HoYoverse will select only a few applications from those who complete the sign-up questionnaire. The link to the survey was provided in the official announcement post.

After completing the enrollment, Proxies must wait to find whether they were selected for the Technical Test. In the meantime, they can gather wishes and prepare materials for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 characters. The update will launch on April 23, 2025, and will introduce Vivian and Hugo to the playable roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.