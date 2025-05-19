The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.4: Everything improved with the latest patch

The Last of Us Part 2 received a PC port a few weeks ago. While the game is the same as on the PlayStation 4 and 5, it still performed notoriously on PC, as is the case with most titles from Sony's consoles. To improve this, it has been getting regular patches and updates from Naughty Dog. The latest patch that was released is update 1.4.

Let's look at the complete patch notes of The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.4, as shared by the developers.

Full patch notes for The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.4

The Last of Us Part 2 is receiving regular patches and updates (Image via PlayStation)

This update includes full support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 and has various bug fixes based on player feedback.

NVIDIA DLSS 4 includes the Transformer model for upscaling, which can be used with all NVIDIA RTX GPUs. This new upscaling algorithm offers more image stability, less ghosting, and improved anti-aliasing compared to the Legacy model, which may offer better performance depending on the GPU. You can toggle between both models using the new Upscale Preset option in the Display Menu.

For NVIDIA RTX 50-series users, Multi Frame Generation is now available. This feature can be used by enabling DLSS Frame Generation and adjusting the new Max Generated Frames option in the Display Menu.

The patch also features improvements related to AMD FSR Frame Generation and updates Intel XeSS upscaling to version 2.0.1. It addresses bugs related to controller functionality and various visual issues.

The teams at Nixxes and Naughty Dog are closely monitoring player feedback and crash reports and are working on additional updates with more bug fixes and improvements.

Here are the patch notes for The Last of Us Part 2:

Patch 1.4 release notes - v1.4.10515.0636

Integrated NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Transformer model for upscaling and Multi Frame Generation for supported GPUs.

Added menu option to toggle between Legacy and Transformer models for NVIDIA DLSS upscaling.

Added Max Generated Frames menu option to control the number of generated frames when using Multi Frame Generation on NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs.

Resolved a bug that caused severe ghosting when using FSR Frame Generation.

Addressed an issue where AMD FSR Frame Generation did not generate new frames.

Updated Intel XeSS upscaling to version 2.0.1.

Addressed an issue where DualSense rumble did not function when connected wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Resolved a bug that caused flickering in hair, trees, and snow when Depth of Field was enabled.

Fixed a bug where tutorials involving the weapon cross would not show a ‘hold middle mouse button’ prompt.

Addressed a bug related to a missing material, which made a window in Seattle Downtown seem traversable.

Resolved a bug that caused different mirrors in The Farm to have different image quality.

Moved the option to toggle between Default and Reduced Gore from Combat Accessibility to the Graphics Menu.

Fixed a bug that made it appear as though Ellie had a knife on her back during The Chalet when certain skins were equipped.

Resolved a bug that caused the camera to clip through a building in The Seraphites, allowing players to see out of bounds.

Fixed bugs related to texture loading following interactions at certain locations.

Various localization text-related updates and corrections.

Various bug fixes related to ultrawide cinematics.

Various accessibility bug fixes.

Stability improvements.

