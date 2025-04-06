Can you play The Last of Us Part 2 on ROG Ally? Best settings provided

  • home icon
By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 06, 2025 21:35 GMT
The Last of Us Part 2 is now available to buy via Steam (Image via Naughty Dogs LLC)
The Last of Us Part 2, which was originally released exclusively for the PS4 and the PS5, is finally available to play on PC as well. But what about handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally? Well, fortunately, the game's Steam page says it is Steam Deck verified and can run on Valve's handheld, so you can play it on Asus ROG Ally as well.

Even though there are no official verifications for gaming handhelds other than the Steam Deck, most of them can easily run every game that runs on Valve's console. In other words, you can play The Last of Us 2 on other handheld consoles like the Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion GO, and the MSI Claw as well. That said, mentioned below are the best settings to play The Last of Us Part 2 on the Asus ROG Ally.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 on Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is a lot stronger than the Steam Deck, thanks to its powerful processor and higher RAM and storage. You can expect smooth 30-40 FPS gameplay while playing The Last of Us Part 2 on your Asus ROG Ally, as long as you use the settings we've mentioned below.

TLOU2 runs incredibly well on Asus ROG Ally (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Asus ROG Ally settings:

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 1920x1080
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Framerate Cap: 45
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: On
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: FSR 3.1.0
  • Upscale Quality: Dynamic
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: 45
  • Level of Detail: Custom
  • Dynamic Objects Level of Detail: High
  • Characters Level of Detail: Medium
  • Environments Level of Detail: Low
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: High
  • Characters Texture Quality: High
  • Environments Texture Quality: High
  • Visual Texture Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
  • Shadow Quality: Custom
  • Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Medium
  • Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium
  • Ambient Shadows: Off
  • Directional Shadow Resolution: Low
  • Directional Shadow Distance: Low
  • Screen Space Shadows: Custom
  • Screen Space Shadows Quality: Low
  • Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Contact Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Image Based Lighting: On
  • Bounced Lighting: Off
  • Ambient Occlusion: Performance
  • Screen Space Reflections: Custom
  • SSR Quality: Low
  • SSR Accuracy: High
  • SSR Distance: High
  • Real-Time Reflections Quality: Off
  • Real-Time Clouds Shadow Reflections: Off
  • Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: Off
  • Refraction Quality: Medium
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur Quality: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Particle Density: Low
  • Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
  • Lens Flare: Off
