Can you play The Last of Us Part 2 on ROG Ally? Best settings provided

The Last of Us Part 2, which was originally released exclusively for the PS4 and the PS5, is finally available to play on PC as well. But what about handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally? Well, fortunately, the game's Steam page says it is Steam Deck verified and can run on Valve's handheld, so you can play it on Asus ROG Ally as well.

Even though there are no official verifications for gaming handhelds other than the Steam Deck, most of them can easily run every game that runs on Valve's console. In other words, you can play The Last of Us 2 on other handheld consoles like the Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion GO, and the MSI Claw as well. That said, mentioned below are the best settings to play The Last of Us Part 2 on the Asus ROG Ally.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 on Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is a lot stronger than the Steam Deck, thanks to its powerful processor and higher RAM and storage. You can expect smooth 30-40 FPS gameplay while playing The Last of Us Part 2 on your Asus ROG Ally, as long as you use the settings we've mentioned below.

TLOU2 runs incredibly well on Asus ROG Ally (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Asus ROG Ally settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

V-Sync: Off

Framerate Cap: 45

AMD Anti-Lag 2: On

Frame Generation: Off

Upscale Method: FSR 3.1.0

Upscale Quality: Dynamic

Dynamic Resolution Scaling: 45

Level of Detail: Custom

Dynamic Objects Level of Detail: High

Characters Level of Detail: Medium

Environments Level of Detail: Low

Texture Quality: High

Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: High

Characters Texture Quality: High

Environments Texture Quality: High

Visual Texture Quality: High

Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Shadow Quality: Custom

Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Ambient Shadows: Off

Directional Shadow Resolution: Low

Directional Shadow Distance: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Custom

Screen Space Shadows Quality: Low

Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Image Based Lighting: On

Bounced Lighting: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Performance

Screen Space Reflections: Custom

SSR Quality: Low

SSR Accuracy: High

SSR Distance: High

Real-Time Reflections Quality: Off

Real-Time Clouds Shadow Reflections: Off

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: Off

Refraction Quality: Medium

Depth of Field: Off

Motion Blur Quality: Off

Bloom: Off

Particle Density: Low

Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium

Lens Flare: Off

