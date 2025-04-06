The Last of Us Part 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

The Last of Us Part 2 is finally available for PC players after a really long wait. While the original title was released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 back in 2020, fans had to wait 5 long years for a PC port. The game features a lot of playable content, including 46 chapters in total and 26 trophies.

Mentioned below is a list of all trophies available in The Last of Us Part 2, alongside a brief description of how to unlock them.

All achievements from The Last of Us Part 2

In total, there are 26 trophies available in TLOU2. Out of these, there's a single Platinum Trophy, 7 Gold ones, 8 Silver trophies, and 10 Bronze trophies. A complete list has been provided below:

Platinum trophy in The Last of Us Part 2:

Every Last One of Them: Collect all trophies.

There are over 25 trophies in TLOU2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Gold trophies in The Last of Us Part 2:

What I Had to Do: Complete the story.

Complete the story. Survival Expert: Learn all player upgrades.

Learn all player upgrades. Arms Master: Fully upgrade all weapons.

Fully upgrade all weapons. Archivist: Find all artifacts and journal entries.

Find all artifacts and journal entries. Master Set: Find all trading cards.

Find all trading cards. Numismatist: Find all coins.

Find all coins. Prepared For the Worst: Find all workbenches.

Silver trophies in The Last of Us Part 2:

Mechanist: Fully upgrade a weapon.

Fully upgrade a weapon. Specialist: Learn all player upgrades in one branch.

Learn all player upgrades in one branch. Safecracker: Unlock every safe.

Unlock every safe. Sightseer: Visit every location in Downton Seattle.

Visit every location in Downton Seattle. Journeyman: Find all training manuals.

Find all training manuals. Survival Training: Learn 25 player upgrades.

Learn 25 player upgrades. High Caliber: Find all weapons.

Find all weapons. In the Field: Find 12 workbenches.

Find 12 workbenches. Dig Two Graves: Complete the story on Grounded.

Bronze trophies in The Last of Us Part 2:

Tools of the Trade: Craft every item.

Craft every item. Tinkerer: Upgrade a weapon.

Upgrade a weapon. Apprentice: Learn a player upgrade.

Learn a player upgrade. Starter Set: Find 5 trading cards.

Find 5 trading cards. Mint Condition: Find 5 coins.

Find 5 coins. Looks Good On You: Put a hat on your companion.

Put a hat on your companion. Sharpshooter: Win the marksmanship competition.

Win the marksmanship competition. Put My Name Up: Earn the high score in the archery game.

Earn the high score in the archery game. Relic of the Sages: Find the Strange Artifact.

Find the Strange Artifact. So Great and Small: Find the Engraved Ring.

Find the Engraved Ring. You Can't Stop This: Complete the story with any Permandeath setting.

