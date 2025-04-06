The Last of Us Part 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

The Last of Us Part 2 is finally available for PC players after a really long wait. While the original title was released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 back in 2020, fans had to wait 5 long years for a PC port. The game features a lot of playable content, including 46 chapters in total and 26 trophies.
Mentioned below is a list of all trophies available in The Last of Us Part 2, alongside a brief description of how to unlock them.
All achievements from The Last of Us Part 2
In total, there are 26 trophies available in TLOU2. Out of these, there's a single Platinum Trophy, 7 Gold ones, 8 Silver trophies, and 10 Bronze trophies. A complete list has been provided below:
Platinum trophy in The Last of Us Part 2:
- Every Last One of Them: Collect all trophies.
Gold trophies in The Last of Us Part 2:
- What I Had to Do: Complete the story.
- Survival Expert: Learn all player upgrades.
- Arms Master: Fully upgrade all weapons.
- Archivist: Find all artifacts and journal entries.
- Master Set: Find all trading cards.
- Numismatist: Find all coins.
- Prepared For the Worst: Find all workbenches.
Silver trophies in The Last of Us Part 2:
- Mechanist: Fully upgrade a weapon.
- Specialist: Learn all player upgrades in one branch.
- Safecracker: Unlock every safe.
- Sightseer: Visit every location in Downton Seattle.
- Journeyman: Find all training manuals.
- Survival Training: Learn 25 player upgrades.
- High Caliber: Find all weapons.
- In the Field: Find 12 workbenches.
- Dig Two Graves: Complete the story on Grounded.
Bronze trophies in The Last of Us Part 2:
- Tools of the Trade: Craft every item.
- Tinkerer: Upgrade a weapon.
- Apprentice: Learn a player upgrade.
- Starter Set: Find 5 trading cards.
- Mint Condition: Find 5 coins.
- Looks Good On You: Put a hat on your companion.
- Sharpshooter: Win the marksmanship competition.
- Put My Name Up: Earn the high score in the archery game.
- Relic of the Sages: Find the Strange Artifact.
- So Great and Small: Find the Engraved Ring.
- You Can't Stop This: Complete the story with any Permandeath setting.
