GTA 5 and GTA Online to leave PS Plus free games soon: Report

Despite releasing in 2013, both GTA 5 and GTA Online often rank among the top downloaded games on PlayStation consoles. The momentum only increased when PlayStation added both of them to the PS Plus free games in November 2024. However, it looks like PS Plus members won’t be able to access them for free for long, as titles are set to leave the subscription soon.

According to a gaming analyst on X, @Knoebelbroet, Grand Theft Auto 5 (including Grand Theft Auto Online) will be leaving the PS Plus free games catalog soon for both PS Plus Extra and Premium members. They also mentioned other titles that PS Plus subscribers will soon lose free access to.

Note: This information has not been confirmed by any official sources yet and is subject to change.

GTA 5, GTA Online, and other popular games to leave PS Plus soon, as per the report

In their X post, @Knoebelbroet shared a list of video games leaving the PlayStation Plus free catalog soon, including GTA 5 (with which Grand Theft Auto Online comes bundled). Here’s the complete list of games that will apparently be removed from the PS Plus free catalog soon:

Grand Theft Auto V

MotoGP 24

The Sims 4 Add On

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

Walkabout Mini Golf VR

Synth Riders

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead:: Saints & Sinners Retribution

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Stranded: Alien Dawn

The Lego Movie Videogame

Ghostrunner

Payday 2

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Journey to the Savage Planet

Portal Knights

Enter the Gungeon

Batman: Arkham Knight

InFAMOUS Second Son

While the analyst didn’t share a specific date, games set to leave PS Plus generally stay there for another couple of weeks. Judging by the history of PlayStation and when it adds new games, the aforementioned games could be removed next month, on May 20, 2025.

Also Check: How to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android mobiles in 2025

However, as there’s still some time left, PS Plus subscribers can enjoy the newly available content and bonuses in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, including but not limited to:

Moreover, the next weekly update for the game will be released on May 1, 2025, adding more bonuses for players to enjoy.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 5 finally releases on Xbox Game Pass (Enhanced for PC)

