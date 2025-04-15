GTA 5 finally releases on Xbox Game Pass (Enhanced for PC)

After waiting weeks, GTA 5 is finally available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. Announced on April 3, 2025, the gaming giant released both the story mode as well as the online multiplayer for the Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, consoles, and the cloud on April 15, 2025. PC Game Pass subscribers get the Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Ad

Other games have also been announced to be added to the membership soon. Read on to learn about all the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and other popular games to join GTA 5 in Xbox Game Pass subscription soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Xbox announced the new batch of Game Pass games, one of which is GTA 5. According to it, gamers can play GTA 5 and GTA Online from today onwards with any of the following Game Pass memberships:

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Game Pass Ultimate (PC Game Pass)

Moreover, other games have also been announced making their way to the Xbox Game Pass family soon. Here are all of the titles announced by Xbox today:

Ad

Neon White – April 16, 2025 (Game Pass Standard)

– April 16, 2025 (Game Pass Standard) SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game – April 16, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

– April 16, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) Crime Scene Cleaner – April 17, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– April 17, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Tempopo – April 17, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– April 17, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – April 24, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– April 24, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Towerborne (Game Preview) – April 29, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– April 29, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Far Cry 4 – April 30, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

– April 30, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) Anno 1800 – May 1, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

– May 1, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – May 1, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– May 1, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Dredge – May 6, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

Ad

Ad

The GTA 5 Game Pass release today suggests that Rockstar and Xbox could collaborate for GTA 6 in the future too.

Other GTA-news and articles you should check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More