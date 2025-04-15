GTA 5 finally releases on Xbox Game Pass (Enhanced for PC)

After waiting weeks, GTA 5 is finally available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. Announced on April 3, 2025, the gaming giant released both the story mode as well as the online multiplayer for the Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, consoles, and the cloud on April 15, 2025. PC Game Pass subscribers get the Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5.
Other games have also been announced to be added to the membership soon. Read on to learn about all the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and other popular games to join GTA 5 in Xbox Game Pass subscription soon
As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Xbox announced the new batch of Game Pass games, one of which is GTA 5. According to it, gamers can play GTA 5 and GTA Online from today onwards with any of the following Game Pass memberships:
- Xbox Game Pass
- Xbox Cloud Gaming
- Game Pass Ultimate (PC Game Pass)
Moreover, other games have also been announced making their way to the Xbox Game Pass family soon. Here are all of the titles announced by Xbox today:
- Neon White – April 16, 2025 (Game Pass Standard)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game – April 16, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
- Crime Scene Cleaner – April 17, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- Tempopo – April 17, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – April 24, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- Towerborne (Game Preview) – April 29, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- Far Cry 4 – April 30, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
- Anno 1800 – May 1, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II– May 1, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- Dredge – May 6, 2025 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)
The GTA 5 Game Pass release today suggests that Rockstar and Xbox could collaborate for GTA 6 in the future too.
