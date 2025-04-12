5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (April 12-17, 2025)

Whenever a new GTA Online weekly update drops, players get a fantastic opportunity to level up their game via bonuses. These in-game events also offer select items at a very low price, making it the best time to buy new things, and the latest update is no different. Necessities to survive the life of Los Santos, such as weapons and cars, are included in the ongoing sale.

However, not everything is worth buying, and some are pure waste of money. Thus, this article shares five things worth buying in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Greenwood, Military Rifle, and more (April 12-17, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab the following items by 2:00 am PT, April 17, 2025:

1) Military Rifle

Everyone in Los Santos needs a weapon, not only to complete missions but to survive the online public lobbies filled with griefers. While there are a lot of weapons available in the game, one of them is currently 50% off – the Military Rifle. It is an assault rifle seemingly inspired by the Steyr AUG A3. It is considered a versatile gun with good damage and rate of fire.

Here are its performance stats as per the in-game files:

Damage: 38/100

Fire Rate: 55/100

Accuracy: 45/100

Range: 45/100

Clip Size: 40/100

The fact that players can currently buy it for only $198,750 makes it a number-one priority to get this week. It is available at the Gun Van.

2) Dinka RT3000

Players also need vehicles to travel across the map, and there are hundreds of them available as of 2025. However, one vehicle that shouldn’t be ignored this week is the Dinka RT3000, a two-seater roadster resembling a Honda S2000 (AP1).

What makes it special is its ability to drift around corners without the need for additional drift-tuning upgrades. Moreover, the ride possesses a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:06.033. All of this makes it one of the best things to buy in the new GTA Online weekly update at a 30% discounted price.

Players can buy it for as low as $1,200,500-$900,375 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) High-End Apartments

A promotional picture of High-End Apartments in the latest GTA Online weekly update newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s 2025, and most players already own at least one apartment in Los Santos. However, there’s nothing wrong with getting a new one, especially when it’s a High-End Apartment. These residences have luxurious multi-story interiors with colorful decorations, modern furnishing, and good lighting, and come with a small studio or office as well as a 10-car garage for storing personal vehicles.

Normally, these are considered expensive to own. However, the latest GTA Online weekly update is offering an enticing 30% discount on them till 2:00 am PT, April 17, 2025. Players can buy these from the Dynasty 8 website for as low as $140,000.

4) Bravado Greenwood

A picture of Bravado Greenwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another car featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update is the Bravado Greenwood, a four-seater sedan seemingly based on the real-life 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco. It debuted in 2022 with the popular Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Being a classic muscle car, the Greenwood can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and takes 1:07.434 to complete one lap. However, it’s fully compatible with Imani-Tech Upgrades, making it one of the best vehicles to get in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The Greenwood can be purchased for a 30% discounted price of $1,025,500-$769,125 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Dewbauchee Vagner

Lastly, there’s the Dewbauchee Vagner, a two-seater prototype hypercar that has been a part of the game since 2017’s Gunrunning DLC. Its design seems to have been based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie.

In terms of performance, the Vagner is a beast. Not only can it go up to a maximum speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h), but it also completes one lap in just 0:58.892. This makes it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in the GTA Online weekly update and a vehicle players shouldn’t miss.

It is purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $1,074,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

As always, buying new things depends on personal preferences and needs. However, all of the aforementioned items are some of the best currently on discount as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

