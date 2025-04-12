Ja Morant GTA 6 rumor, explored

Ja Morant GTA 6 rumors have been making rounds on social media of late. It is being speculated that the American professional basketball player might be a part of Rockstar Games' highly-anticipated title that's scheduled to launch later this year (2025). Not much has been revealed about the title besides anything shown in its 90-second trailer from December 2023 so far.

Ja Morant wasn't a part of that trailer and hasn't been mentioned concerning anything at all by Rockstar Games or even its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. So, in this article, we will take a closer look at the Ja Morant GTA 6 rumor.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Ja Morant GTA 6 rumor: All you need to know

Ja Morant plays point guard for NBA side Memphis Grizzlies. The athlete was recently claimed to be a playable character in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 by X user @HoopMixOnly, as can be seen in the post above.

The post features an in-game character resembling Ja Morant, and has eleven thousand likes, as of this writing. However, the image used in this Ja Morant GTA 6 rumor post is very clearly from Grand Theft Auto 5.

The character selection wheel can be seen in the bottom-right with an icon of Trevor Philips (one of GTA 5 story mode's three protagonists). The character model also seems to be edited into the image.

This, notably, isn't the first time @HoopMixOnly has made a post related to Ja Morant and Grand Theft Auto 6. Back in November 2023, they posted an artwork of the Memphis Grizzlies player as the cover star of GTA 6.

This, again, is just an edited image, with Ja Morant's head plastered over another Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist, Franklin Clinton, with a fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 logo.

Ja Morant GTA 6 rumor: This is the original Grand Theft Auto 5 artwork featuring Franklin (Image via Rockstar Games)

As already mentioned, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have stated anything regarding Ja Morant being in Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, nothing has been revealed about the title ever since December 2023 (except its release window), which was when its first trailer came out.

So, as far as the Ja Morant GTA 6 rumor is concerned, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. Celebrities have appeared in GTA games before, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that again in its next entry, but as of this moment, there is no news as such.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently planned to release during Fall 2025, so more trailers, screenshots, and official information, like a concrete GTA 6 release date, and price, might be revealed in the near future.

