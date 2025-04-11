Rockstar Games teases new GTA 5 Online game mode for next week's update

After the successful release of the GTA 5 Online update – The Oscar Guzman Flies Again, many in the Grand Theft Auto community assumed that was the last drip-feed content before the Summer Update 2025. However, it looks like Rockstar Games has one more thing for the players to enjoy while they work on the upcoming DLC as well as GTA 6.

In the latest newswire post by Rockstar Games on April 10, 2025, the developers not only shared information about the latest GTA 5 Online update but also teased a new game mode for next week’s event, releasing on April 17, 2025. Read on to learn more about the subtle hint left by the developers in the post.

Note: The article is subject to the writer's analysis of the latest Rockstar newswire post and related reports.

The next GTA 5 Online update is bringing a brand new game mode reportedly related to Lamar Davis

As shown in the X post above, Rockstar Games has shared the latest GTA 5 Online weekly update details. In the third paragraph of the newswire post, the developers tease a new game mode to debut next week in the following manner:

“And next week, keep an eye out for one of San Andreas’ most ambitious entrepreneurs getting high on his own supply. Get ready for a fresh spin on a classic mode, as well as a trove of themed rewards, just in time for 4/20. “

Without revealing much, Rockstar announces fresh content coming with the next GTA 5 Online update, which is going to be released during the 4/20 week. While the developers didn’t reveal the character they refer to in their post, some in the Grand Theft Auto community have already found out.

According to an X post of April 10, 2025, by the popular analyst and data miner Tez2, a new Hunting Pack adversary mode related to Lamar Davis will be released next week. It is supposed to be named Hunting Pack (Get Lamar).

Also check: GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass release date

In a follow-up X post, Tez2 also shared some of the cosmetic items that players can expect to get in the next GTA 5 Online update on April 17, 2025:

Gold/Silver/Rose Gold 420 Pendants

Yeti Earth Day Hoodie

Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie

Multicolor 420 Festival Hat

Green 420 Festival Hat

Multicolor 420 Festival Outfit

Green 420 Festival Outfit

The aforementioned update is expected to roll out after 2:00 AM PT, April 17, 2025.

