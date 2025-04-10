GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet prize car this week (April 10 to April 16)

It’s a new week, and with it comes a new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car available for players – the Ubermacht Cypher. Now is the perfect opportunity to acquire this sports car for free. All you have to do is compete in the LS Car Meet Series this week and complete races in the top position for two days in a row. Successfully doing so will reward you with the Cypher, which you can store in your in-game garage.
However, participating in the LS Car Meet Series is not easy, and one may wonder if the GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car is worth the effort. Let’s quickly explore the new vehicles available for players this week till April 16, 2025.
GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week is the Cypher: Design and performance of the Prize Ride (April 10 to April 16)
The Ubermacht Cypher returns to the limelight as the new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week. It is a two-door sports car that closely resembles the real-life first-generation BMW M2 (F87). However, it seems to have taken some design inspiration from other automobiles as well, namely:
- Second generation BMW 8 Series – Headlights
- 2021–2023 BMW M5 (F90) – Tail lights
- First generation Mercedes-AMG GT (C190/R190) – Side vents
- Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé (X290) – Diffuser and exhausts
- BMW M Series – Red Cypher badge design
Overall, the Cypher is a great-looking vehicle with an aerodynamic body. In terms of performance, it seemingly runs on a V8 engine with a 6-speed transmission. It possesses a top speed of 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h) and takes about 1:04.231 to complete a lap on average.
Also check: How to get free Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (April 10 to 16, 2025)
Should you get the new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week?
The Ubermacht Cypher is a special vehicle featured in the latest GTA Online weeky update. Classified as a sports car, it can also be equipped with Drift Tuning upgrades. This allows players to participate in Drift Events and earn additional cash bonuses every day. Moreover, the ride typically costs around $1,550,000 in the game, which is expensive for many.
All of these factors make it worth getting the latest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Ride this week.
Also check: GTA Online Podium Vehicle (April 10 to 16, 2025)
