GTA Online Podium Vehicle (April 10 to 16, 2025)

Every week, there’s a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle, giving players the opportunity to collect unique cars in the game. The latest one also gives a chance to obtain a Karin Previon as the newest Podium Vehicle. All one has to do is spin The Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours and wait for it to stop at the car prize. However, the Previon is not a new vehicle, raising questions about whether it’s worth the effort.
To help players have a better understanding of the ride, this article shares all about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle that one must know about.
New GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Previon car: Design and performance (April 10 to 16, 2025)
Karin Previon is back in the limelight with the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Being featured as the newest Podium Vehicle, the ride can be acquired for free anything by April 16, 2025. This two-seater coupe highly resembles the real-life first-generation Lexus SC. However, some parts of it are seemingly inspired by the following cars:
- Toyota Celica GT-Four (1994-1999) – Front bumper
- Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe (1988-1994) – Tail lights
- Nissan Skyline (1996-1998) – Headlights
- Honda Prelude (4th generation) – Frontal design
Overall, the Karin Previon has a rounded and sporty design.
In terms of performance, the coupe runs on a decently-powered V8 engine with a 5-speed transmission. It possesses a top speed of 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h) and can take about 1:04.731 to complete one lap on average.
Also Check: How to get free Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (April 10 to 16, 2025)
Is the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle worth getting? (April 10 to 16, 2025)
The Previon generally costs $1,490,000-$1,117,50. To answer it simply, yes the Previon is worth getting as the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle. Getting it for free can never go wrong as the ride does offer plenty of customization options. Players can drive it to any LS Customs or Auto Shops and personalize it according to their preferences.
This makes the ride stand out from the rest of the coupes available in the game. Even if one doesn’t want to use it for completing missions, its mere presence can simply grace the car collection of gamers.
Also Check: GTA Online Original Heists
A new GTA Online Podium Vehicle will become available on April 17, 2025.
Other Grand Theft Auto content and news you may like to check out this week:
- Hasta La Vista GTA
- Grand Theft Auto 5 ranked among top 15 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in March
- Rockstar silently fixed some issues via a recent Grand Theft Auto Online update
- Grand Theft Auto 6 might come close to the Bible in terms of sales, suggests TLOU showrunner
- What is GTA 5 Enhanced
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Treasure Hunt locations
- GTA Online Pizza This