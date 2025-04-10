How to get free Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (April 10 to 16, 2025)

The Karin Previon coupe is free to acquire in GTA Online this week. Not only does it perform well on the road, but also gives a plethora of customization options, allowing players to create rides that stand out in the crowd. The Toyota Soarer-inspired vehicle generally costs about $1,490,000 but can be won as the Podium Vehicle till 2:00 AM PT, April 16, 2025. All one has to do is spin The Lucky Wheel in a certain way that it stops on the prize car.

However, it’s 2025, and the vehicle is almost 5 years old now. So, naturally, players may want to know if it’s worth getting, and if so, then how fast it can go. This article shares important details about Karin Previon featured in GTA Online this week.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the coupe.

Karin Previon in GTA Online this week: Performance review (April 10 to 16, 2025)

Since its release in 2020 with the Los Santos Tuners DLC, the GTA Online Karin Previon has been quite popular among street racing enthusiasts, and there’s a good reason behind it. The two-door coupe is powered by a V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. As per in-game files, its top speed is 92.86 mph (149.45 km/h), but it can go much faster.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Karin Previon can go up to a maximum speed of 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h) after being fully upgraded. It can also complete one lap in about 1:04.731. While it doesn’t look like much, the Previon comes in the top 10 non-HSW coupes in the game in terms of top speed:

Fathom FR36 – 121.5 mph Enus Windsor – 118.5 mph Enus Windsor Drop – 118.25 mph Ocelot F620 – 118.25 mph Ubermacht Zion Cabrio – 118 mph Ubermacht Zion – 118 mph Dewbauchee Exemplar – 117.5 mph Ubermacht Sentinel XS – 116 mph Ubermacht Oracle – 115.5 mph Karin Previon – 115.25 mph

Overall, the vehicle is considered good for completing day-to-day activities in Los Santos as well as participating in Tuner-class races.

GTA Online Karin Previon’s design inspiration

The Previon in GTA Online is primarily based on the real-life 3rd-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30) or 1st-generation Lexus SC. Moreover, some resemblance can be seen to the following automobiles:

4th generation Honda Prelude

Penumbra FF

1996–1998 Nissan Skyline

1988–1994 Nissan Silvia

1994–1999 Toyota Celica GT-Four

While the 1980s design is already appealing itself, the available modifications allow players to make the ride look like ported straight from a 2000s Need for Speed game.

Final Verdict:

The Karin Previon is still a great ride to collect and cruise through the streets of Los Santos, and players shouldn’t miss the opportunity to acquire it as the Podium Vehicle in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

