Rockstar silently fixed some issues via a recent GTA Online update in the background: Report (April 7, 2025)

GTA Online updates have been playing an important role in keeping the popular multiplayer alive in 2025. Not only do they add new content every now and then but they also fix several issues that players experience from time to time. The latter is something Rockstar Games often does in the background, and it seems the developer has recently fixed some of the content-related issues.
According to an April 7, 2025, X post by popular data miner Tez2, Rockstar released a background GTA Online update and fixed some of the issues with the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content.
Background GTA Online update patch notes, as reported by Tez2 (April 7, 2025)
As can be noted from the aforementioned X post, Tez2 reported the recent background GTA Online update that has now fixed three issues in the virtual world of Los Santos. Here are the full patch notes as per their report:
- It fixed an issue due to which the Fully Stocked award was getting reset after subsequent playthroughs of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions.
- It fixed an issue due to which equipment was stolen during the Oscar Guzman Flies Again setup missions persisted in subsequent playthroughs.
- It fixed an issue in which players were unable to unlock the Mr. Right Outfit even after meeting its criteria.
For context, the Oscar Guzman Flies Again is a recent story DLC that Rockstar Games added to the game. While the new content was met with appreciation by many players, some parts of it were bugged and have now been fixed with these background GTA Online updates.
Here is a complete list of things added with the content update last month:
- McKenzie Field Hangar
- A new set of missions
- Invetero Coquette D5
- Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
- Western Duster 300-H
While the next big thing, GTA 6, is just around the corner, GTA Online players can expect Rockstar to continue fixing issues in the current title for the foreseeable future.
