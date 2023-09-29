Everything to know about GTA Online Hasta La Vista adversary mode: How to play, rewards, and more

Hasta La Vista is one of the most popular Adversary Modes in GTA Online that has been in the game since March 2015. Rockstar Games took great inspiration from the popular Hollywood movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day to create the gameplay. The name “Hasta La Vista” is also a reference to a famous dialog by the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in the movie.

While veteran gamers have played the Adversary Mode countless times, many new players are still unaware of it. This article briefly explains various things about the Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Things to know before starting the Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode in GTA Online

Gameplay

The gameplay of Hasta La Vista is fairly simple and easy. Rockstar Games allows players from Rank 12 to access the Adversary Mode. However, it is not a solo game, and you must have four GTA Online players in the mission lobby.

The game divides the players into two groups: cyclists and truckers. The goal of the cyclist team is to cross the finish line within the given time, and the goal of the trucker team is to stop the cyclists from doing so. The pedal team will get the Whippet Race Bike, and the vehicle team will get the Jobuilt Hauler truck.

While it is evident that the trucks are far more powerful and faster than the cycles, GTA Online gives the cyclists a slight headstart to escape from the enemy. Moreover, the cycles are very agile and can pass through narrow stretches and take sharp turns.

Missions and maps

The adversary mode has five missions that take place in different locations. They are as follows:

Hasta La Vista 1 - Los Santos Storm Drain Hasta La Vista 2 - Vinewood Sign to the Arcadius Business Center Hasta La Vista 3 - Xero gas station on Route 68 to the RON gas station on Route 68 Hasta La Vista 4 - Great Ocean Highway by the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness to the Fort Zancudo tunnel Hasta La Vista 5 - La Puerta Freeway bridge

Rewards

The reward amount for Grand Theft Auto Online Adversary Modes is not fixed. Rockstar usually provides around $12,000 if you manage to stay in the mission for long and win it. However, after the recent GTA Online weekly update, the game is offering double money and RP, and you can expect to win around $24,000.

Conclusion

Hasta La Vista is one of GTA Online's most fun missions to play with friends and other players. Each mission lasts for around five minutes, and they are highly replayable. Rockstar Games should also consider adding such movie-inspired missions in Grand Theft Auto 6.

