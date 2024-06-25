New GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 Adversary mode: Everything you need to know

The GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 adversary mode finally debuted in Los Santos today, August 22, 2024, catching the attention of many players worldwide. It is a part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC drip-feed content, allowing fans to experience a brand new adversary mode in 2024, and earning double bonuses till August 28, 2024.

Players should note that the Assault on ATT-16 in GTA Online replaces the previously available Assault on Cayo Perico game mode as Rockstar Games started shuffling game modes today.

This article shares a brief about the new adversary mode that players should check out.

GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 Adversary mode details

A picture of the supercarrier on which the game mode is based (Image via Rockstar Games)

As per the in-game files, the GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 is a dynamic, multi-stage operation based on the aircraft carrier, the USS Luxington ATT-16, allowing gamers to compete with each other on land, at sea, and in the air.

The term multi-stage implies that participants will have to go through five different stages/rounds one after the other in order to win a match. The mode basically revolves around the USS Luxington ATT-16, the second-largest military ship to ever appear physically in a Grand Theft Auto title.

According to Rockstar Games, the first stage is at Fort Zancudo, while the second one involves F-160 Raiju.

Players can also find various Mammoth Hydras and Jobuilt P-996 LAZERs when they reach the aircraft carrier. The supercarrier itself is non-controllable by players; however, the five stages give them enough room for creativity, making it a must-try adversary mode in 2024.

The latest GTA Online weekly update also kickstarted the rotation of adversary modes and other game modes. It is unclear at the time of writing for how long this new game mode will remain available or when will Rockstar replace it with something else.

The game mode's dedicated icon shows an aircraft alongside a ship. It can be started like any other adversary mode available in Grand Theft Auto Online.

How to start Assault on ATT-16 in GTA Online?

The new Adversary Mode takes place on an Aircraft Carrier (An unrelated image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Assault on ATT-16 adversary mode is quite easy to start for both beginners and veterans of the popular multiplayer title. One just needs to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Enter an online lobby and go to the pause menu.

Head over to the Online tab.

tab. Select Jobs

Click on the Play Jobs option.

option. Next, go to the Rockstar Created tab.

tab. Finally, click on Adversary Mode and choose the Assault on ATT-16

This particular game mode cannot be started solo so gamers will need other players to fully experience it.

