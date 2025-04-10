GTA Online weekly update (April 10-16, 2025)

It’s time for a brand new GTA Online weekly update in Los Santos, and Rockstar Games has added new bonuses and vehicles to claim. Heists are back in the limelight, and all original ones will give 2x rewards till April 16, 2025. Delivering Pizza missions also rewards players with double cash and RP throughout the week. Similarly, Hasta La Vista (a reference to Terminator 2) is also giving 2x bonuses for the next couple of days.
Rockstar has added a new set of Community Series jobs, allowing players to earn 3x bonuses this week. Lamar Davis is also planning its own game mode that will debut next week. Furthermore, up to 50% discount is now available on select cars, vehicles, weapons, and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
All new GTA Online weekly update bonuses (April 10-16, 2025)
Upcoming content (April 17, 2025):
- Lamar Davis’s LD Organics (a twist to the classic Hunting Pack mode)
3x Cash and RP:
- New Community Series missions
2x Cash and RP:
FIB Priority File:
Those who haven’t claimed the free $3,000,000 offer by Rockstar Games should still be able to do so.
New cars and vehicles to be obtained in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 10-16, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Coil Raiden
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Western Rat Bike
- Coil Voltic
- Declasse Tulip
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Canis Terminus
- Vapid Clique Wagon
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
- Übermacht Cypher
Premium Test Ride:
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Western Wolfsbane
- Progen GP1
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Benefactor Stirling GT (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Grotti Cheetah Classic (The Podium Robbery)
- Pegassi Toros (The Duggan Robbery)
The latest weekly update still allows players to find LS Tags and earn related bonuses throughout the week.
List of all discounts available in the new GTA Online weekly update: Cars, vehicles, and more (April 10-16, 2025)
100% off (FREE):
50% off:
- Military Rifle – Gun Van
40% off:
- Heavy Rifle – Plus Benefits
30% off:
- Bravado Half-track
- Vysser Neo
- Karin Boor
- Bravado Greenwood
- Dinka RT3000
- Pfister Neon
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Mammoth Squaddie
- Dewbauchee Vagner
- Vapid Winky
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up
- RUNE Zhaba
- Karin Kuruma (Armoured)
- High-End Apartments
The Shipreck hunt is still available with which gamers can earn additional cash and RP this week.
