GTA Online weekly update (April 10-16, 2025)

It’s time for a brand new GTA Online weekly update in Los Santos, and Rockstar Games has added new bonuses and vehicles to claim. Heists are back in the limelight, and all original ones will give 2x rewards till April 16, 2025. Delivering Pizza missions also rewards players with double cash and RP throughout the week. Similarly, Hasta La Vista (a reference to Terminator 2) is also giving 2x bonuses for the next couple of days.

Ad

Rockstar has added a new set of Community Series jobs, allowing players to earn 3x bonuses this week. Lamar Davis is also planning its own game mode that will debut next week. Furthermore, up to 50% discount is now available on select cars, vehicles, weapons, and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

All new GTA Online weekly update bonuses (April 10-16, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Upcoming content (April 17, 2025):

Lamar Davis’s LD Organics (a twist to the classic Hunting Pack mode)

3x Cash and RP:

New Community Series missions

2x Cash and RP:

FIB Priority File:

Those who haven’t claimed the free $3,000,000 offer by Rockstar Games should still be able to do so.

New cars and vehicles to be obtained in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 10-16, 2025)

Ad

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Coil Raiden

Lampadati Michelli GT

Western Rat Bike

Coil Voltic

Declasse Tulip

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Canis Terminus

Vapid Clique Wagon

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Übermacht Cypher

Premium Test Ride:

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Western Wolfsbane

Progen GP1

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The latest weekly update still allows players to find LS Tags and earn related bonuses throughout the week.

Ad

List of all discounts available in the new GTA Online weekly update: Cars, vehicles, and more (April 10-16, 2025)

Ad

100% off (FREE):

50% off:

Military Rifle – Gun Van

40% off:

Heavy Rifle – Plus Benefits

30% off:

Bravado Half-track

Vysser Neo

Karin Boor

Bravado Greenwood

Dinka RT3000

Pfister Neon

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Mammoth Squaddie

Dewbauchee Vagner

Vapid Winky

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up

RUNE Zhaba

Karin Kuruma (Armoured)

High-End Apartments

The Shipreck hunt is still available with which gamers can earn additional cash and RP this week.

Other Grand Theft Auto news and articles you may like to know about this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More