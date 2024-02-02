Is it worth owning Lampadati Michelli GT in GTA Online in 2024?

GTA Online has a big roster of vehicles that range from aircraft to muscle cars. However, with the addition of new vehicles, vehicles like the Lampadati Michelli GT lose the limelight, and new players often get confused about whether these cars are still worth purchasing and owning in the game. Well, there are several aspects of what makes a vehicle worth owning.

While players need to decide this for themselves, it never hurts to offer some points about a car to make the decision easy. For the sake of this article, we will only talk about the Lampadati Michelli GT and whether one should spend their hard-earned cash on this vehicle.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Lampadati Michelli GTA is neither the best nor the worst car in GTA Online

While there are some amazingly fast Sports Classics cars in GTA Online, the Lampdati Michelli GT does not fall into this category simply because of its performance and stats. This is one of the biggest disadvantages this vehicle has over others in the game.

The Michelli GT can only manage to reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h). This is quite average for a car in this category, as most others make far more power and speed. On top of that, it only weighs 840 Kg, which means it is ineffective when ramming other cars but gets easily pushed off the tracks when hit by others.

However, it has a solid grip that makes it a great option if you decide to take it on a track with many twists and curves. It also performs decently off-road thanks to the same amazing grip that makes it stick to the ground. While this does not affect its overall performance that much, it allows it to fall into the category of one of the underrated vehicles in GTA Online.

While the Lampadati Michelli GT might not be a track monster or let you win races, it is a beautiful car in the online multiplayer. Its design is based on the real-life Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV and Lancia Fulvia Coupé. Vehicle enthusiasts of GTA Online know that there aren't that many cars based on them.

Since the car can no longer be purchased normally from the in-game store, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a great chance to obtain this car as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

Its old-school classic design looks amazing among the other exaggerated proportions of several other cars in the game. So, anyone who likes a simple and sleek vehicle should go for it.

In conclusion, while the Lampadati Michelli GT does not offer amazing speed or performance, it is still a fun ride in the game, and players should go for it in 2024 as well.

