How to get free Übermacht Cypher in GTA 5 Online update (April 10 to 16, 2025)

The latest GTA 5 Online update allows players to collect an Übermacht Cypher for free. All one has to do is participate in the Los Santos Car Meet Series race event and finish in the top 5 positions for two days in a row by April 16, 2025. Not only does the vehicle perform really well, but it also comes with the unique limited-time Fleeca Circuit livery.

However, it’s almost a four-year-old car, and one may wonder if it’s worth trying to acquire. To help make this important decision, let’s first learn a few important things about the Übermacht Cypher featured in the latest GTA 5 Online update.

Note: Some parts of this article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the sports car.

Übermacht Cypher in GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (April 10 to 16, 2025)

Since its release in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update, the GTA Online Übermacht Cypher has been quite popular among players, and for good . It performs really well on the busy streets of Los Santos. Powered by a V8 engine, it can go up to a top speed of 182.66 km/h (113.50 mph) and take about 1:04.231 to complete a lap on average.

While it may not sound as fast as gamers might expect it to be, it’s fast enough to complete day-to-day activities. What’s interesting about this sports car is its compatibility with Drift Tuning Upgrades. These special parts allow players to participate in Drift Races and win a large sum of money.

Despite being a RWD vehicle, the Ubermacht Cypher is very grippy and players can easily take tight corners with it. While it is also considered to flaunt high durability, it’s recommended not to hit other cars or traffic with it in a race as it often leads to speed loss.

Overall, the Cypher is a well-balanced sports car that gamers can use to complete the GTA Online Original Heists this week and earn double bonuses.

Also Check: How to get free Karin Previon in GTA Online this week (April 10 to 16, 2025)

GTA 5 Online update's Übermacht Cypher: Design inspiration

Apart from taking influence from the BMW M2 (1st generation), players can find some resemblance to the following automobiles too:

BMW 8 Series (2nd generation)

BMW M5 (2021-2023)

Mercedes-AMG GT (1st generation)

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé (X290)

Overall, it has a very simple yet aerodynamic design that can attract players' attention in a lobby.

Also Check: GTA Online weekly update

Final Verdict:

The Übermacht Cypher in GTA 5 Online is usually purchasable for $1,550,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, being able to get it this week for free is an opportunity that one shouldn’t miss. Even if players don’t want to use it daily, driving it once in a while on the streets of Los Santos won’t do any harm.

