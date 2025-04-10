New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (April 10): Possible patch notes and more

Rockstar Games has just released a brand new GTA 5 Enhanced update today, April 10, 2025. This is the sixth major post-launch patch the game has received over the last 30 days. The earlier updates all focused on fixing major bugs and glitches to improve the gameplay experience. The new one apparently does the same. However, PC gamers may want to know what new fixes the title has received today, as well as the patch size.

This article details the newly released GTA 5 Enhanced update for April 10, 2025, including its possible patch notes.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the recent event.

New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (April 10, 2025): Everything to know about it

1) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Estimated download size

A promotional image used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Based on the previous GTA 5 Enhanced updates, the new one is expected to be around 500 MB on the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and Epic Games Launcher, respectively. The download usually starts automatically; however, players can also manually download the patch by following these steps:

Rockstar Games Launcher

Select the Settings in the Rockstar Games Launcher. Choose Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced in My Installed Games. Click on the Verify Game File Integrity option.

Epic Games Launcher

Select the Navigation Menu in the Epic Games Launcher. Go to Settings. Choose the Manage Games option. Enable Allow Auto-Updates (if it’s disabled). Choose Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and select Update.

Steam application

Open the Library on Steam.

Right-click the installed game’s icon (Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced).

Go to Properties.

Choose Installed Files.

Select the Verify Integrity option.

By following the aforementioned steps, the latest update should start downloading.

2) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Possible patch notes

Another still from the Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games doesn't usually reveal much about the GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes. The last time the game received an update, the patch notes included the following:

General fixes for stability and security

While it didn’t explain much, the developers later updated the patch notes page with new information. However, it took them several days to do so. Based on this, the latest patch might also not reveal much about the latest fixes and could simply mention stability and security fixes.

The patch notes information will be updated here as soon as they are officially shared by Rockstar Games.

While it’s currently unclear if the new update added the Text Chat option back to the PC version, fans can hope and wait for the official GTA 5 Enhanced patch notes to be released soon.

