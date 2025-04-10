All GTA 5 Online Original Heists and Setups (2025)

GTA 5 Online Original Heists debuted 10 years ago in March 2015. The title's PC port wasn't even out back then (would be released the following month); that's how old these heists are. Rockstar Games added them with the Heists DLC, which was a highly-anticipated content update at the time. Although there are many higher-paying and arguably more exciting heists available today, the originals have their own charm, which keeps players coming back.

For those interested in checking them out, here are all GTA 5 Online Original Heists and Setups, as well as some other important things to know about them.

GTA 5 Online Original Heists and Setups: All you need to know (2025)

A High-end apartment is needed to start GTA 5 Online Original Heists. This property can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 website via the in-game browser. The Planning Room inside High-end Apartments is where you can begin these quests.

However, note that you should be at Rank 12 or higher, will need a few additional participants, and will have to pay a setup fee for each. Further note that the March 10, 2025, weekly update has doubled the payout of all Original Heists and the Hasta La Vista GTA Adversary Mode through March 16, 2025.

With that said, here's a brief on all GTA 5 Online Original Heists and Setups:

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: The Fleeca Job

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: Armored Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Fleeca Job is a classic bank heist that requires a total of two players. The objective is robbing a Fleeca Bank outlet, but before that, you must complete two setup missions — Scope Out and Kuruma.

Scope Out - This setup mission involves scoping out the target Fleeca Bank outlet. It also features a hacking mini-game section that one of the participants can attempt. The final phase involves delivering a Declasse Granger from Lester's Garment Factory to the heist leader's High-end Apartment.

- This setup mission involves scoping out the target Fleeca Bank outlet. It also features a hacking mini-game section that one of the participants can attempt. The final phase involves delivering a Declasse Granger from Lester's Garment Factory to the heist leader's High-end Apartment. Kuruma - This setup mission is simple enough, as it requires stealing an Armored Kuruma and delivering it to Lester's Garment Factory. The car will be guarded, so be stocked up on ammunition, snacks and armor.

The setup fee for The Fleeca Job is $11,500. Completing it (that is all Setups and Finale) can pay $100,625 on Easy, $201,250 on Normal, and $250,250 on Hard difficulty.

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: The Prison Break

As exciting as it sounds, The Prison Break is among the most difficult missions in GTA Online, even in 2025. The objective is to break an inmate out from Bolingbroke Penitentiary. This heist requires a total of four players and has four Setup missions.

Plane - Eliminate Vagos gangsters at the McKenzie Airfield, steal a Velum aircraft, and deliver it to the LSIA.

- Eliminate Vagos gangsters at the McKenzie Airfield, steal a Velum aircraft, and deliver it to the LSIA. Bus - Steal a Prison Bus, lose the attained Wanted Level, and then deliver it to the marked location.

- Steal a Prison Bus, lose the attained Wanted Level, and then deliver it to the marked location. Station - Players are divided into two teams. One goes to a cargo ship, steals a Lampadati Casco from a container, and delivers it to the marked location. The other team infiltrates a police station, steals the Prison Bus schedule, and delivers it to the Planning Room.

- Players are divided into two teams. One goes to a cargo ship, steals a Lampadati Casco from a container, and delivers it to the marked location. The other team infiltrates a police station, steals the Prison Bus schedule, and delivers it to the Planning Room. Wet Work - Played in two teams again. One goes to the City Hall, eliminates the prosecutor, steals, and delivers the dropped case. The other team must go to a Vinewood Hills mansion and eliminate a character named Dima Popov and his guards without being detected.

The setup fee for The Prison Break is $25,000. Completing it can pay $350,000 on Easy, $700,000 on Normal, and $875,000 on Hard difficulty.

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: The Humane Labs Raid

The Humane Labs Raid needs four players as well and has five Setup missions. The objective is to steal files from The Humane Labs facility located in Blaine County.

Key Codes - Go to a meeting, eliminate the guards, and deliver the dropped briefcase to the Planning Room.

- Go to a meeting, eliminate the guards, and deliver the dropped briefcase to the Planning Room. Insurgents - Steal and deliver HVY Insurgent from a Merryweather testing site at the Davis Quartz quarry.

- Steal and deliver HVY Insurgent from a Merryweather testing site at the Davis Quartz quarry. EMP - Infiltrate a ship to steal Hydra fighter jets, fend off any backup, and deliver the aircraft to the marked location.

- Infiltrate a ship to steal Hydra fighter jets, fend off any backup, and deliver the aircraft to the marked location. Valkyrie - Go to the docks and steal a Valkyrie helicopter. Fend off any resistance and deliver it to the marked location.

- Go to the docks and steal a Valkyrie helicopter. Fend off any resistance and deliver it to the marked location. Deliver EMP - Head over to Humane Labs in the Insurgent, eliminate all guards without being detected, park the vehicle inside a garage at a facility, and leave.

The Humane Labs Raid also has a $25,000 setup fee. It can pay $472,500 on Easy, $945,000 on Normal, and 1,181,500 on Hard difficulty.

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: Series A Funding

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: Trevor Philips (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Original Heist also needs four players and features five Setup missions. It involves one of three GTA 5 story mode protagonists, Trevor Philips. Players will help him move some vans to a secure location in this heist.

Coke - Played in two teams — both infiltrate and steal coke from a yacht and deliver it to the warehouse.

- Played in two teams — both infiltrate and steal coke from a yacht and deliver it to the warehouse. Trash Truck - Collect trash from various locations across Los Santos and deliver it to the warehouse.

- Collect trash from various locations across Los Santos and deliver it to the warehouse. Bikers - Eliminate Lost MC members without getting detected, then steal all marked vans and deliver them to the warehouse.

- Eliminate Lost MC members without getting detected, then steal all marked vans and deliver them to the warehouse. Weed - Played in two teams that go to the Paleto Forest sawmill. One steals Benson trucks from the site and delivers them to the warehouse; the other escorts them in Technicals.

- Played in two teams that go to the Paleto Forest sawmill. One steals Benson trucks from the site and delivers them to the warehouse; the other escorts them in Technicals. Steal Meth - Go to the O'Neil Brothers farm, eliminate all meth dealers, steal and deliver a tanker to Trevor's lab.

This heist has the same setup fee as the last one, $25,000. Completing it can pay $353,500 on Easy, $707,000 on Normal, $883,750 on Hard difficulty.

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: The Pacific Standard Job

GTA 5 Online Original Heists: The Pacific Standard Job (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last one of all Original Heists GTA Online features, The Pacific Standard Job, is another bank heist. This one, again, needs four players and five Setup missions.

Vans - Locate a Post OP van, steal it, and deliver it to Lester's Garment Factory.

- Locate a Post OP van, steal it, and deliver it to Lester's Garment Factory. Signal - Rescue a character named Avi Schwartzman.

- Rescue a character named Avi Schwartzman. Hack - Eliminate a rival heist crew, destroy a specific black van, and deliver a specific white van to Lester's Garment Factory.

- Eliminate a rival heist crew, destroy a specific black van, and deliver a specific white van to Lester's Garment Factory. Convoy - Ambush a convoy, hack and steal their truck, and deliver it to the marked location.

- Ambush a convoy, hack and steal their truck, and deliver it to the marked location. Bikes - Steal a Principe Lectro from a Lost MC Clubhouse and deliver it to the marked location.

Yet again, the setup fee for this Original Heist is $25,000. Completing it can pay $750,000 on Easy, $1,500,000 on Normal, and $1,875,000 on Hard difficulty.

