5 most difficult missions in GTA Online in 2025

Just like in any other Grand Theft Auto game, there are lots of missions in GTA Online. Rockstar Games adds brand new ones with free DLCs every now and then, and while there are many enjoyable ones, there is a fair share of difficult missions as well. Needless to say, a player's skill has a lot to do with how they perceive a challenge, but some quests are just designed in a way that most would struggle to beat.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the most difficult missions in GTA Online in 2025.

The Prison Break and 4 more of the most difficult missions in GTA Online in 2025

1) Strong Arm Tactics

Strong Arm Tactics is the third mission in the Casino Story Missions series that gets unlocked after buying a Penthouse at the Diamond Casino and Resort. It initially features a meeting with Avery Duggan that soon leads to a very intense gunfight.

Players must defeat hordes of enemies in this GTA Online mission and a few helicopters, attacking from all sides. This alone is challenging enough, but the dreadful cover spots add to the difficulty and can easily make it quite a frustrating experience, particularly for solo players.

2) Bad Beat

Casino Story Missions are assigned by Agatha Baker (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bad Beat is yet another mission from the Casino Story Missions series. It too suffers from similar problems as the previous entry, which make it frustrating and difficult rather than enjoyable.

Players must once again fight hordes of enemies, this time on the Diamond Casino's roof. The cover spots are a bit better this time, but the overwhelming amount of enemies is still quite the challenge, especially with their unrealistically accurate aiming skills. Additionally, it drags on for a little longer than it should have.

3) The Prison Break

The Prison Break is the final mission in the Prison Break heist. It was added way back in 2015 with the Heists DLC, but is still one of the most difficult missions in GTA Online in 2025.

It requires multiple participants, and the mission structure is such that a group could struggle without proper coordination and communication. Furthermore, the battlefield is very open, with an overwhelming amount of foes. Enemy jets also attack the Velum aircraft (being piloted by one of the players), and evading them can be tricky.

4) On Parade

GTA Online's F-160 Raijus in action in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

On Parade is a mission from the Project Overthrow mission series, added with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. It tasks players with piloting the F-160 Raiju fighter jet.

The initial phase involves performing some maneuvers with the aircraft and passing an AR test. This part can take a bit of time, especially for those using the F-160 Raiju for the very first time. After that, players will be attacked by some Merryweather fighter jets and Avengers.

They must attack these aircraft and also keep themselves safe from incoming missiles. This can be tricky and is often the main reason for failing this mission over and over.

5) ULP - Cleanup

ULP - Cleanup is a mission in the Operation Paper Trail Contact Mission series. Its initial phase requires players to locate some fuses in a pitch-black facility and restore the power. Once done, they must hack some servers.

Navigating the darkness is difficult, but what really makes this mission hard are the juggernauts that can be found hibernating at first but wake up in the latter phase. These heavily armed guards wield miniguns and can be really difficult to take down (can survive multiple headshots) without the right tools.

