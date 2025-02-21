5 best Contact Missions in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online features lots of Contact Missions. These quests are similar to story missions and can feature new or returning characters. They can be played to earn a decent amount of money, and while the reward is not as much as that of heists, they are usually quite fun to play. Additionally, Rockstar Games often increases the payout of certain Contact Missions for a limited time.

Ad

However, picking the best ones can be tricky given the number of options. This article will look at five of the best Contact Missions in GTA Online in 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Casino Story Missions and 4 other top Contact Missions in GTA Online in 2025

1) Trevor Contact Missions

Trevor Contact Missions artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor Philips is one-third of Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode protagonists. He is possibly the most unhinged lead this series has seen but is still a fan favorite. His Contact Missions in the multiplayer are easy and fun — some can be done solo, whereas few require at least two players. They have a decent payout, that can vary based on time taken and difficulty.

Ad

Trending

Trevor Contact Missions unlock at Rank 13, following a phone call from Ron. However, some are accessible at much higher ranks, so you might not be able to do them all in one go. Rockstar Games has tripled their payouts through February 26, 2025, as part of a GTA Online weekly update. Not to forget, the cutscenes feature Trevor Philips, albeit in a small capacity, but his presence does make them worth checking out.

Ad

2) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was added in early 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid seems like a heist but is a series of Contact Missions. They can be started by visiting the yellow V icon in Los Santos, which spawns after a phone call from Vincent Effenburger.

Ad

There are six missions in the Cluckin Bell Farm quest, most of them action-packed and all playable solo. Finishing the quest pays $500,000, making this one of the best-paying Contact Mission series in GTA Online in 2025.

3) Casino Story Missions

Ad

Casino Story Missions get unlocked after purchasing a Penthouse at the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online. All of them are playable solo but can be difficult to beat this way. However, that can be enjoyable for those who prefer a challenge.

New players can earn well from these Contact Missions, around $50,000. Notably, Rockstar increased their base payouts with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update in June 2024. Completing all Casino Story Missions for the first time rewards a free Enus Paragon R (Armored). This car has speed, good looks, bullet-resistant windows, and dual machine guns up front.

Ad

4) Madrazo Dispatch Services

Ad

Madrazo Dispatch Services are assassination missions. There are six Contact Missions in this series, all unlocking at Rank 1, and available at the MZ icon after a phone call from Martin Madrazo.

All of them can be done solo and have a decent payout (varying based on time taken and difficulty), which, akin to Casino Story Missions, was increased with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update.

5) Fooligan Jobs

Ad

Fooligan Jobs can be started by calling a character named Dax. That said, to unlock them, one must complete the first mission in The First Dose DLC mission series. There are five Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online, and they are all pretty straightforward but can be challenging.

Unlike most Contact Missions, these have a fixed payout: $50,000 per job. Hence, players can earn a good amount of money by grinding them over time. Unfortunately, you can only start another Fooligan Job 48 minutes after completing one.

Ad

Most Contact Missions can also be started/replayed from GTA Online's pause menu.

Also check: GTA Online Next-Gen PC upgrade: All you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback