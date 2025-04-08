Rockstar Games' recently released GTA 5 Enhanced offers a new way of experiencing the popular Grand Theft Auto title on PC. Owners of the original port on the platform, now named Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy, can upgrade to this version for free and benefit from new graphics options, better performance, and exclusive multiplayer features.

Ad

Overall, there has been an improvement; however, it has its issues. In this article, we look at three GTA 5 Enhanced Steam reviews that disclose its flaws.

Here are 3 GTA 5 Enhanced Steam reviews that disclose its flaws

1) Lack of new content

GTA 5 Enhanced Steam reviews that disclose its flaws 1/3 (Image via Steam)

Steam user Deeli complained about the lack of new content in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced. They described this new port as less of an upgrade since it lacks any actual new content. This is true to an extent, as the new version is largely the same as the Legacy version.

Ad

Trending

There are a few new features in the multiplayer, such as HSW upgrades for vehicles, but that doesn't make for a drastically different experience. Moreover, it was already present in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports. Ray tracing features have been included in the PC version, too, and while they make a difference, that can't be considered a significant graphical upgrade.

There are many mods for the Legacy version that can make it look even better than Enhanced. Thus, the option for graphical enhancement was already available on PC.

Ad

Check out: What is GTA 5 Enhanced?

2) Account migration problems

GTA 5 Enhanced Steam reviews that disclose its flaws 2/3 (Image via Steam)

One of the biggest problems that players have been facing when upgrading to Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is with account migration. Many have been denied the option to migrate their multiplayer character from Legacy to Enhanced.

Ad

As per a Rockstar Games support article, account suspensions, bans, and illegitimate progress could be the reasons behind this. Utilizing mods, hacks, or glitches to get money in Grand Theft Auto Online can count as illegitimate progress. Therefore, anyone who used these methods, no matter how long ago, might be prohibited from migrating their account.

However, many, like Steam user CookieRyoiki, have complained about being denied this feature despite having never used mods. This can be frustrating for someone with significant progress, as they can only play the new version with a new character.

Ad

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy

3) Absence of text chat

GTA 5 Enhanced Steam reviews that disclose its flaws 3/3 (Image via Steam)

For some reason, GTA 5 Enhanced PC does not support text chat in Grand Theft Auto Online. It goes without saying that this is one of the most important features in any multiplayer title, and its absence from the new port has disappointed many players.

Ad

Steam user Vinexty also complained about this in their review of the game. They provided an example of the communication struggle, stating how they weren't even able to appreciate another player's car. Needless to say, communicating with strangers in more intense scenarios like heists or any other type of collaborative mission can be very difficult without text chat.

As a result, the overall Grand Theft Auto Online experience seems to have taken a hit in the Enhanced version on PC. What's worse is that we have no idea if this feature will be added to the game at any point in the future.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More