How Minecraft movie's success suggests GTA 5 adaptation after GTA 6's release would do wonders

GTA 6 has remained one of the most talked-about titles within the gaming community for some time now. However, recently, Minecraft fans were treated to the release of A Minecraft Movie, which has been garnering a lot of attention. Minecraft is one of the most popular video games, and its live-action adaptation has had a successful release in theatres.
Live-action adaptations of video games don't have a great track record, but things seem to be changing of late, with the new film building hope for more. Although no such plans have been announced yet, let's explore why A Minecraft Movie's success suggests a GTA 5 adaptation after the release of GTA 6 could do wonders.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here's why a GTA 5 live-action adaption could also be successful like A Minecraft Movie, especially after GTA 6 releases
A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has had a successful release. So far, it has earned over $300 million globally, with a $163 million domestic opening, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
As mentioned, Minecraft is a very popular video game, and if there is a competitor in terms of success, it is Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise. The latter's latest entry, Grand Theft Auto 5, was released in 2013 and has dominated the gaming scenario over a decade after its launch. As of this writing, GTA 5 has sold over 210 million copies, which is a significant achievement.
On that note, the game's story is perfect for a live-action movie, or even a TV show adaption. Its three protagonists, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips, could have a great on-screen presence. Each of them has a strong, unique personality, and brings a lot to the table.
Add to that their character dynamics (particularly those of Michael and Trevor), the heists, and other high-octane set pieces, and it would all make for a great action-drama entertainer.
The reason why such a movie could do wonders after the release of GTA 6 is because the upcoming title has not only piqued the interest of gamers but is also garnering attention in mainstream media.
Check out: Domino's Pizza Canada jumps on GTA 6 release's hype wagon, fans react
The first trailer received reactions from outside the gaming community, and the "before GTA 6" meme, which is a dig at how long it is taking to release, is used widely in meme culture.
The buzz could potentially increase when it finally releases later this year. Couple that kind of mainstream attention with GTA 5's own popularity, and the general audience — besides gamers — would be hoping for a live-action movie or TV show adaption after Grand Theft Auto 6 releases.
