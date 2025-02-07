GTA 5 sales now surpass 210 million units, states Take-Two Interactive

GTA 5 has sold over 210 million units since its release. According to Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company), Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the best-selling titles on the market and continues to generate profits even after over a decade.

Take-Two Interactive revealed the sales figures and generated revenue, showing that the 2013 game has significantly contributed to the entire series' popularity, in an online presentation.

GTA 5 has sold over 210 million copies worldwide, becoming the “best-selling title” in the US

On February 6, 2025, Take-Two Interactive held its Q3 Earnings Call Meeting and revealed various things about the GTA series (including GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Grand Theft Auto 6).

The company hosted a presentation, titled Investor Presentation - February 2025, where it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 210 million units since its launch in September 2013.

Here are some other key points mentioned in the presentation:

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been released on three console generations.

It has reached $1 billion in retail sales.

Best-selling title in the past 10 years within the US market (based on both unit and dollar sales).

The presentation also pointed out the following things about GTA 5 Online:

The game is available for free with every copy of Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA Online was made a standalone title in March 2022.

The GTA Plus membership was launched in March 2022.

The game gets free updates at regular intervals.

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online update on February 6, 2025, just a few hours before the Earnings Call Meeting.

Take-Two Interactive’s latest details on the Grand Theft Auto series (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Take-Two Interactive also reported the following details about the Grand Theft Auto franchise (as a whole):

The GTA series has sold over 440 million units to date.

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 first trailer gained 93 million views within the first 24 hours.

While the company did not share any new details about the release of GTA 6, it simply stated that the scheduled release window of Fall 2025 is still intact.

