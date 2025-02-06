Rockstar finally adds new content to GTA 5 Online for racing enthusiasts

Rockstar Games released a GTA 5 Online DLC in December 2024, adding plenty of new content to the virtual world of Los Santos. While the DLC was well received among the community, it lacked content dedicated to racing enthusiasts on launch. However, that has changed now, as the developer has finally added new race-related content with the latest weekly update today, February 6, 2025, ending the wait for many.
Players can now participate in new Drift Races, and even use Drift Tuning upgrades on three new cars. Read on to learn more about the two new types of content added with the GTA 5 Online update today.
GTA 5 Online update today added new drip-feed content as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC
Today’s GTA Online weekly update has added three brand-new Drift Races for players to participate in:
- Drift Race – Go With the Flow
- Drift Race – Buckle Down
- Drift Race – Gang’s All Here
This has increased the total number of Drift Race events in the game from seven to ten. Accessing these new events is as easy as accessing any other available in-game content. Here’s how players can enter these events and earn double cash and RP bonuses till February 12, 2025:
- Open the Pause/Options Menu.
- Select the "Online" tab.
- Go to "Jobs".
- Choose "Play Jobs".
- Select "Rockstar Created".
- Go to "Races".
- Scroll and select the listed Drift Races.
To make participating in these events more enticing, Rockstar has added Drift Tuning upgrades for three new vehicles:
- Dinka Jester Classic
- RUNE Cheburek
- Karin Futo
This has increased the total number of Drift Tuning-compatible vehicles from twelve to fifteen. Here are the rest of the cars that one can use to enter these events:
- Annis ZR350
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody
- Annis Remus
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Dinka Jester RR
- Karin Futo GTX
- Fathom FR36
- Annis Euros
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Declasse Drift Tampa
- Übermacht Cypher
Rockstar is also offering other in-game bonuses for players to enjoy till February 12, 2025:
- 2x money on LS Tags
- 2x money on Exotic Exports
- 2x money on Lunar New Year Stunt Races
- 2x money on Running Back
- 3x money on Community Series
- Lampadati Komoda, the latest podium vehicle
- The Project Breakaway File, this week’s The FIB File priority mission
The latest GTA 5 Online content is available for all PC, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S players.
