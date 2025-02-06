Rockstar finally adds new content to GTA 5 Online for racing enthusiasts

Rockstar Games released a GTA 5 Online DLC in December 2024, adding plenty of new content to the virtual world of Los Santos. While the DLC was well received among the community, it lacked content dedicated to racing enthusiasts on launch. However, that has changed now, as the developer has finally added new race-related content with the latest weekly update today, February 6, 2025, ending the wait for many.

Players can now participate in new Drift Races, and even use Drift Tuning upgrades on three new cars. Read on to learn more about the two new types of content added with the GTA 5 Online update today.

GTA 5 Online update today added new drip-feed content as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC

A promotional picture of the new content added today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Today’s GTA Online weekly update has added three brand-new Drift Races for players to participate in:

Drift Race – Go With the Flow

Drift Race – Buckle Down

Drift Race – Gang’s All Here

This has increased the total number of Drift Race events in the game from seven to ten. Accessing these new events is as easy as accessing any other available in-game content. Here’s how players can enter these events and earn double cash and RP bonuses till February 12, 2025:

Open the Pause/Options Menu. Select the "Online" tab. Go to "Jobs". Choose "Play Jobs". Select "Rockstar Created". Go to "Races". Scroll and select the listed Drift Races.

To make participating in these events more enticing, Rockstar has added Drift Tuning upgrades for three new vehicles:

Dinka Jester Classic

RUNE Cheburek

Karin Futo

This has increased the total number of Drift Tuning-compatible vehicles from twelve to fifteen. Here are the rest of the cars that one can use to enter these events:

Annis ZR350

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer

Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

Annis Remus

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Dinka Jester RR

Karin Futo GTX

Fathom FR36

Annis Euros

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Übermacht Cypher

A promotional picture of the featured adversary mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar is also offering other in-game bonuses for players to enjoy till February 12, 2025:

The latest GTA 5 Online content is available for all PC, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S players.

