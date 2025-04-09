"Is GTA Online cross platform?" is a pretty frequently asked question in the Grand Theft Auto and general gaming community. Many modern multiplayer titles have begun exploring the cross-platform realm, allowing PC and console users and in some cases just console users from different brands (mostly PlayStation and Xbox) to play in the same lobbies together. This makes for a sizeable combined playerbase, which can be considered as a major boost to the overall multiplayer experience.

Even competitive titles, such as new entries in the Call Of Duty franchise, are cross platform. So, it is only natural for one to be curious about whether Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, also offers this. Unfortunately, the answer to "is GTA Online cross platform?" is no.

Is GTA Online cross platform? Everything you need to know

Is GTA Online cross platform? Sadly, it's not (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games first released GTA Online in October 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360. This original version of the title did not support cross play. The exact reason behind this is unknown, but cross-platform titles weren't very common back then, so it didn't really matter all that much.

Although the developer had dabbled with a modern multiplayer experience via Grand Theft Auto 4's multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode was comparatively more expansive. It's also worth noting that GTA Online had a rather troubled launch. Bugs, glitches, and players having their characters reset were some of the issues Rockstar faced at that time. So, the decision might've been made to stick to the basics.

In 2014, GTA Online was brought over to PS4 and Xbox One, the current-generation consoles of that time. As one would expect, they were more powerful than their predecessors, and while there game's image quality and performance was a tad better than before, the cross platform element was still missing.

Nothing changed with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's PC release in April 2015. Since cross play wasn't that common even then, and as the multiplayer received quality updates at frequent intervals, the playerbase was quite content.

However, by the end of 2010s, cross-play titles slowly started piqueing gamers' interest as they realized the potential. Additionally, it presented a great opporunity for a group of friends on different platforms to finally play games together.

In 2020, Rockstar Games announced GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, a brand new port of the title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And so, many hoped for it to be cross platform, but that wasn't the case yet again.

Is GTA Online cross platform on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Is GTA Online cross platform on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: No (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port, aka GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, released in March 2022. It featured some technical advancements over the game's original iterations, such as better performance on console, better image quality, and certain graphical improvements.

Few exclusive features were also introduced in the multiplayer, like HSW Performance Upgrades for some vehicles. Applying them let a car hit speeds like never before.

However, the current-generation console version of GTA Online doesn't support cross platform, just like its previous iterations. In fact, not only does it prohibit console and PC gamers from playing together, but even PS5 and Xbox Series X/S playerbases cannot interact with each other in it.

This was a big disappointment for fans, as cross play could've made the game a lot more enjoyable. The decision to exclude it was also a bit confusing, as Rockstar had enough experience of supporting a large-scale multiplayer title by then. Nevertheless, many then hoped too see cross-platform support in the Expanded and Enhanced edition's PC port.

Is GTA Online cross platform in GTA 5 Enhanced PC?

Is GTA Online cross platform in GTA 5 Enhanced PC: The answer remains no (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Enhanced, released on March 4, 2025, is the PC equivalent of the Expanded and Enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port. It has the same exclusive features as that version and is a separate entity from the game's original PC port that came out in 2015.

Notably, it has a few more technological advancements, such as the integration of Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion and Ray Traced Global Illumination. However, the answer to "is GTA Online cross platform?" in terms of GTA 5 Enhanced PC, sadly, remains no.

Many have complained about the lack of actual new content in this version. Having cross-play would've helped in this regard, but Rockstar doesn't seem interested in going down that route.

Is GTA Online cross platform between GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy?

Is GTA Online cross platform between Enhanced and Legacy PC: No (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is a separate entity from the original PC port, Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy. Both exist on the same platform, but Rockstar Games had already confirmed before the new PC port's release that GTA Online would not be cross platform even between them.

This means GTA 5 Enhanced players can only play GTA Online with other Enhanced users on PC, and GTA 5 Legacy users can only play the multiplayer with other Legacy users on the platform.

This, again, was quite disappointing as the PC playerbase has been separated. Yes, those who owned Legacy can upgrade to Enhanced for free, but it has different system requirements, and not everyone will have a computer good enough to run it seamlessly.

Despite being out for nearly 12 years as of this writing, GTA Online enjoys a healthy playerbase and still welcomes new players. This is why questions like "is GTA Online cross platform?" are frequently asked in gaming circles.

As discussed, no version of the multiplayer is cross-platform compatible so far, and it also looks unlikely for this feature to be added in the future. With GTA 6's release now on the horizon, we can only hope its potential multiplayer mode offers players this luxury.

