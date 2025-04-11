Should Rockstar collaborate with Fortnite for GTA 6 release? Pros and cons explored

Rockstar Games collaborating with something like Fortnite to promote GTA 6 release could be quite an interesting scenario. There is no confirmation or even rumors about this, but the possibility isn't out of the question, either. Many entertainment-related entities, be it video games, movies, TV shows, or musicians, have collaborated with Epic Games' popular multiplayer title over the years.
In fact, even an outfit related to Borderlands 3 (a title that comes under Take-Two Interactive, just like the Grand Theft Auto series) is available in Fortnite. So, in this article, we will try to analyze whether Rockstar should collaborate with Fornite to promote GTA 6 by discussing some possible pros and cons.
Note: This article is subjective and speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Should Rockstar Games collaborate with Fornite for GTA 6 release: Possible pros
Grand Theft Auto 6 is perhaps the most anticipated video game there has ever been. It has remained a constant talking point within the gaming community without any promotion from Rockstar Games at all in over a year now.
So, on the one hand, it doesn't really seem to need any help as far as promotion goes. On the other, using an incredibly popular medium like Fortnite to potentially reach an even wider audience may not be a bad idea.
As mentioned earlier, many video games have collaborated with the multiplayer in the past, and Rockstar could do the same by adding an outfit/skin of GTA 6 protagonist Lucia in it. This would not only be exciting for existing Fortnite players but for Grand Theft Auto fans too, as this kind of promotion would be quite unique for this franchise.
Additionally, if something like this is done considerably ahead of the GTA 6 release date, then it might even prompt those who are strictly Fortnite players to check out Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online in the meantime.
Should Rockstar Games collaborate with Fornite for GTA 6 release: Possible cons
There don't really seem to be any cons for this kind of a collaboration. One may argue that it could drive attention away from GTA Online, which is Rockstar's live-service multiplayer itself.
While that could happen, the two are drastically different in terms of gameplay. Therefore, the core Grand Theft Auto playerbase may not be driven away on a long-term basis and would very likely hop onto Grand Theft Auto 6 whenever it releases.
Should Rockstar Games collaborate with Fornite for GTA 6 release: Final verdict
Taking all these things into account, Rockstar Games can consider collaborating with Fortnite for Grand Theft Auto 6's release. It is already one of, if not the most awaited video game of all time, and getting promoted in this manner could bring even more attention toward it.
