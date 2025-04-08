5 things GTA 6 should take from Schedule 1

GTA 6 will be the first installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise since 2013. There are still some months left until its release, and Rockstar Games' minimal promotions have made the wait even more difficult. As a result, gamers have sought various other titles to keep themselves entertained in the meantime, and Schedule 1 seems to be one of the more popular options.

Ad

Developed by TVGS, the title focuses on manufacturing and selling narcotics and lets players establish their own drug empires. The Grand Theft Auto series isn't unfamiliar with these themes and, hence, might benefit from a bit of inspiration. In this article, we will look at five things that GTA 6 can adopt from Schedule 1.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Robbing ATMs and 4 other things GTA 6 can take from Schedule 1

1) Detailed manufacturing mechanics

Ad

Trending

Schedule 1 has some really intricate mechanics (Image via TVGS)

Among Schedule 1's core features are its drug manufacturing mechanics. They are intricate and detailed, consisting of multiple processes wherein players must be involved directly, like watering, harvesting, or getting individual equipment. Participating in each step can seem tedious to some; however, this makes the gameplay immersive.

Ad

GTA Online features drug businesses as well (MC Businesses and Acid Lab), but their operations are very simplified - players only need to accrue supplies and then sell the product. So, rather than going down that route in GTA 6 (if these businesses return in the installment), taking inspiration from Schedule 1 could make for a fresh experience.

2) Handlers

Ad

As mentioned in the previous entry, not all players would be thrilled about needing to be extensively involved in businesses. So, there should be an element of automation, too. Then again, instead of taking the GTA Online route, Rockstar can implement something akin to Schedule 1's Handlers.

Handlers can be hired and assigned various tasks to make the players' jobs easy. Additionally, they can only be hired after a certain point in the game, which means there is some reward for progression.

Ad

Check out: Why Rockstar hasn't disclosed GTA 6 release date yet, as per recent report

3) Expanding interiors

Visual expansion in businesses can give a sense of progression (Image via TVGS)

GTA Online business properties have minimal interior customization. There isn't much scope for visual expansion while a business grows more profitable. Players can get the more expensive interior design options or decals, but that is about it.

Ad

This should be changed in GTA 6, and players should be able to see their ventures grow over time. As one makes more money in Schedule 1, they can buy more equipment, hire employees, and expand their business. The visual changes in the property really add to a sense of progression, which the next Grand Theft Auto title might also find useful.

4) Robbing ATMs

Ad

Players can execute large-scale heists in GTA Online, but they surprisingly can't rob ATMs, which would seem pretty basic for a crime-based game. Schedule 1 allows players to do so, and this should be implemented in GTA 6 as well.

This could be a simple way to get a varying amount of cash. However, Rockstar can have ATMs be guarded or set up with alarms for somewhat of a risk-reward system.

5) Varying customers

Ad

Ad

GTA Online businesses don't exactly have a concept of customers like Schedule 1. The former features Sell Missions in which players drop off the manufactured product at specified locations to make the sale. The latter, on the other hand, lets players tend to individual customers.

They have unique preferences, which makes things more interesting and immersive. This kind of mechanic can also fit well in GTA 6, and it would feel much fresher than GTA Online Sell Missions.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More