5 things GTA 6 should take from Escape from Tarkov

So far, Rockstar Games has kept the majority of GTA 6 — arguably the most anticipated video game of all time — under wraps. The upcoming title's first trailer didn't reveal much about its gameplay mechanics. While it would be great to see some brand-new, innovative things in GTA 6, Rockstar could take inspiration from a few Escape from Tarkov features as well.

Ad

The latter is a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) title that also dabbles in RPG themes. Its gameplay is quite different from Grand Theft Auto games, but a couple of its elements may fit well in Rockstar's next release. So, as we wait for more information, let's take a look at five things that GTA 6 should take from Escape from Tarkov.

Hideout customization and 4 other things GTA 6 should take from Escape from Tarkov

1) Better weapon sounds

Ad

Trending

Ad

Grand Theft Auto 5's weapons sound very underwhelming. Even the heaviest arms don't make much of an audio impact when fired. This needs to be changed in the sequel, and Escape from Tarkov would be a fine example to take inspiration from in this regard.

Tarkov's weapons sound realistic, loud, and mechanical. They contribute to making the combat (particularly in close quarters) feel intense, and the same should work well in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ad

2) Weapon malfunction

Escape from Tarkov weapon malfunction notification (Image via Battlestate Games || Escape from Tarkov Wiki)

Another element that GTA 6 should lift from Escape from Tarkov is the possibility of in-game weapons malfunctioning. Players' weapons can face various types of issues in Tarkov, which poses an interesting challenge during combat. They must then inspect and fix the problem.

Ad

If implemented, this would introduce a unique layer in Grand Theft Auto 6's combat. GTA games haven't explored this realm, and their gunfight mechanics have been pretty straightforward. However, not everyone can be expected to be a fan of this idea, so perhaps Rockstar can provide an option to turn it off.

Check out: GTA 6 game price rumor

3) Hideout customizability

Hideout customizability is a fun feature in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Battlestate Games)

Hideout customizablity is another Escape from Tarkov feature that Rockstar should consider adding in its next release. Tarkov players can modify their hideout's floor, roof, and walls, add decorations, and do much more.

Ad

The ability to modify one's base can be fun, especially as a break from intense gunfights and missions, and even adds value to progression. Many Grand Theft Auto games have allowed players to buy safehouses. If that is available in GTA 6, then players should also be allowed to customize them.

Also check: When is GTA 6 coming out in 2025

4) Painkiller screen effect

Ad

Painkillers, as you would've guessed, are a type of medical remedy in Escape from Tarkov. Consuming them results in a blurry screen. This is not very popular in the community, but it adds character to the mechanic and makes the gameplay experience a little immersive by actually showing the medicine's effect.

GTA 6 characters experiencing a similar effect upon consuming a health regenerator would likely work well if Rockstar decides to implement such a system. However, it shouldn't last for too long or interfere too much with the general gameplay.

Ad

5) Ability to go prone

Ad

The ability to go prone is a mechanic that no Grand Theft Auto title has featured so far. That said, games like Escape from Tarkov have shown how useful it can be in combat. In fact, the latter even features a leaning mechanic for players while they're prone, which makes things even more interesting.

Integrating this into Grand Theft Auto 6 would add yet another fresh layer to its combat compared to previous entries. The upcoming title's second trailer might provide a clearer picture of its features, but that remains to be seen.

Ad

Escape from Tarkov is not the only game that we think Grand Theft Auto 6 can take inspiration from. For those interested, here are five things GTA 6 should take from Schedule 1.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More