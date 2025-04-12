GTA 6 cover to have Ashton Hall, claims the internet sensation

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the official GTA 6 cover, but internet celebrity Ashton Hall has claimed that he will be on it. For those unaware, Hall became quite famous recently for his morning and daily routine videos on various social media platforms. He has over 13 million followers on Instagram (@ashtonhall), and claimed to be on the GTA 6 cover in one of his latest reels.
The video is captioned, The sprint routine. 20+ mph 🏃🏾♂️😮💨, and was uploaded a few days back. Right when the clip is about to end, Ashton Hall, while apparently talking to someone on a video call, states that he is on the cover of Grand Theft Auto 6 and has been named "Unc".
In the final moments of the said Instagram reel, Ashton Hall appears to be on a video call, and says this about the GTA 6 cover:
"Yeah they have me as the cover of GTA 6, they named me Unc, I'm 29 bro"
Although Rockstar hasn't commented on it as of this writing, this seems to be just a joke. Grand Theft Auto 6 is not only a hot topic in the gaming community but is often referenced in mainstream media.
Moreover, if Hall were to actually be on the GTA 6 cover, Rockstar Games would have very likely not allowed him to reveal that so lightly in a reel. The developer has been extremely secretive about its upcoming title so far, and hasn't even revealed details like an exact GTA 6 release date.
So at the moment, it remains to be seen if the internet sensation does get featured on the long-awaited title's cover.
With just a matter of months left in the GTA 6 release window, more information should be on the way. The CEO of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also revealed not too long ago that they prefer providing marketing materials relatively close to a title's release window, which explains why additional trailers and screenshots haven't been showcased in so long.
