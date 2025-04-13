MindsEye CEO reportedly praises GTA 6 developers

MindsEye and GTA 6 are scheduled to be released this year. While the latter is a sequel to the popular Grand Theft Auto series, the former is a brand-new title developed by a new studio called Build a Rocket Boy. What's interesting is that it’s owned by former Rockstar North President Leslie Benzies, who has previously worked on games like GTA Vice City and GTA 5. Currently, he seems positive about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.
In an April 11, 2025, report published by Gaming Bible, Leslie Benzies talked about GTA 6 and showed positive energy for the developers working at Rockstar Games. Read on to learn more about what he said.
GTA 6 developers are “geniuses,” suggests MindsEye CEO
In the Gaming Bible’s report, MindsEye CEO Leslie Benzies shared his thoughts on GTA 6, a first in the series without his involvement:
“Absolutely. [There’s a] great amount of geniuses there always creating something new, unique, and of a scale that very few others can actually pull off.”
His statement not only shows his positivity towards healthy competition but also appears to heap praise on the developers at Rockstar Games. While he didn’t compare MindsEye to GTA 6, he responded to likely comparisons made by gamers of his team's title and the popular franchise:
“There's always comparisons. The first question that gets asked is always about the old game, but I think that’s human nature”
He agreed that it will take his team some time to build their own identity with their games. MindsEye will be released on June 10, 2025. However, no specific GTA 6 release date is currently available, although it is expected to be released sometime in the fall of 2025.
Rockstar Games is expected to share more information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto adventure very soon, probably with the title's highly anticipated trailer 2.
Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6-related news:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 might come close to the Bible in terms of sales, suggests TLOU showrunner
- Fake Grand Theft Auto 6 Summer Game Fest preview leak explored
- Grand Theft Auto 6 cover Ashton Hall
- Ja Morant Grand Theft Auto 6
- Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO
- Grand Theft Auto 6 price
- Grand Theft Auto 6 characters