GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update today (April 15, 2025): Expected release time

Xbox console and PC players have been awaiting the much-anticipated release of GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update today (April 15, 2025). This will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers to play the game for free. On April 3, 2025, Xbox announced the release date as April 15, 2025, via an Xbox Wire post. The post confirms that both the story mode and online multiplayer will be available for Game Pass owners.

While neither Xbox nor Rockstar Games shared the exact launch time of the GTA 5 Xbox Game Pass update, games typically get added to the subscription at a certain time. This article shares the time the title will likely be available in the Game Pass.

GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update today: What time could the new GTA 5 Online update come out? (All regions)

The promotional picture used for the GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update today (Image via Rockstar Games/Xbox)

Rockstar Games has been silent so far regarding the GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update. The company will likely share a newswire post a few hours after the update is out, as it seldom confirms the release times of such updates. Regardless, the game will be added to Xbox Game Pass today, April 15, 2025. Thus, gamers would want to know the estimated release time to be prepared for it.

Xbox Game Pass recently got a new title, South of Midnight. Based on that, here is the expected release time of the GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update today:

Christchurch, NZ: 4 am NZDT (April 16, 2025)

4 am NZDT (April 16, 2025) Sydney, AU : 2 am AEDT (April 16, 2025)

: 2 am AEDT (April 16, 2025) Seoul, SK : 12 am KST (April 16, 2025)

: 12 am KST (April 16, 2025) Tokyo, JP : 12 am JST (April 16, 2025)

: 12 am JST (April 16, 2025) Singapore, Singapore : 11 pm SGT

: 11 pm SGT Mumbai, IN : 8:30 pm IST

: 8:30 pm IST Dubai, UAE : 7 pm GST

: 7 pm GST Paris, France: 6 pm CET

6 pm CET Berlin, Germany : 6 pm CET

: 6 pm CET Madrid, Spain : 6 pm CET

: 6 pm CET London, UK : 5 pm GMT

: 5 pm GMT São Paulo, Brazil : 1 pm BRT

: 1 pm BRT Alberta, CA : 10 am MST

: 10 am MST Seattle, US: 9 am PDT

Note that Rockstar Games or Xbox could make changes to the release times.

What will players be able to do in GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass update?

Today’s Xbox Game Pass update will provide subscribers with access to the GTA 5 Enhanced edition. This means PC Game Pass owners will also be able to access all the features available for Xbox Series X/S console users.

The title's online multiplayer, GTA Online, recently received the Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC, adding new missions, vehicles, and other content. Some of the highlights are:

Furthermore, all of the DLCs released so far since 2013 will be included in the package, giving subscribers a complete Los Santos experience.

