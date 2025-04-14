Rockstar reveals latest GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes

Rockstar Games released the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update earlier this week. As the developer often does, it did not reveal any patch notes. Being the sixth major update post-launch, fans hoped to see more improvements made to the gameplay. What the update did until now remained a mystery. However, as of April 14, 2025, Rockstar Games finally revealed the patch notes of the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update.

As expected, it fixes some major issues present in the game. Read on to learn more about the complete patch notes.

New GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes reveal major visual and audio fixes

The latest GTA 5 Enhanced update, released on April 10, 2025, features the following patch notes shared by Rockstar Games:

Fixed general issues for more stability and security.

Fixed an issue that caused players to lose control when pressing ‘P’ when naming a newly purchased yacht.

Fixed an issue due to which the ‘ignore Suggested Limits’ option was reverting after changing the graphic settings.

Fixed an issue due to which the tire screeching audio was becoming high-pitched.

Fixed an issue in which the DualSense controller’s Adaptive Triggers remained editable in the Menu (Settings) when players use a different input device.

Note that some other issues could persist in the game. However, the rate at which Rockstar Games is releasing new GTA 5 Enhanced updates since last month suggests it is dedicated to constantly improving the gameplay experience.

This could also be the last major update before the GTA 5 Game Pass releases this week. Until then, players can enjoy the following in Los Santos:

The next Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update will be released on April 17, 2025. However, it will be a weekly event that won’t require additional downloads.

