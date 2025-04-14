Rockstar reveals latest GTA 5 Enhanced update's patch notes

Rockstar Games released the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update earlier this week. As the developer often does, it did not reveal any patch notes. Being the sixth major update post-launch, fans hoped to see more improvements made to the gameplay. What the update did until now remained a mystery. However, as of April 14, 2025, Rockstar Games finally revealed the patch notes of the latest GTA 5 Enhanced update.
As expected, it fixes some major issues present in the game. Read on to learn more about the complete patch notes.
New GTA 5 Enhanced update patch notes reveal major visual and audio fixes
The latest GTA 5 Enhanced update, released on April 10, 2025, features the following patch notes shared by Rockstar Games:
- Fixed general issues for more stability and security.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to lose control when pressing ‘P’ when naming a newly purchased yacht.
- Fixed an issue due to which the ‘ignore Suggested Limits’ option was reverting after changing the graphic settings.
- Fixed an issue due to which the tire screeching audio was becoming high-pitched.
- Fixed an issue in which the DualSense controller’s Adaptive Triggers remained editable in the Menu (Settings) when players use a different input device.
Note that some other issues could persist in the game. However, the rate at which Rockstar Games is releasing new GTA 5 Enhanced updates since last month suggests it is dedicated to constantly improving the gameplay experience.
This could also be the last major update before the GTA 5 Game Pass releases this week. Until then, players can enjoy the following in Los Santos:
The next Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update will be released on April 17, 2025. However, it will be a weekly event that won’t require additional downloads.