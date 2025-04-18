FiveM opens support for GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass: Report

Rockstar Games recently added support for GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass, allowing gamers to experience the world of Los Santos with a Game Pass subscription. While Grand Theft Auto 5 had been on the Game Pass before, it’s the first time it has been added to the PC Game Pass.

Both Legacy and Enhanced versions of the game are now playable with a PC Game Pass Subscription, and it looks like PC gamers can enjoy FiveM servers too.

On April 18, 2025, reputable Grand Theft Auto community member @videotechuk_ shared a report that the FiveM team confirmed support for GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass. Read on to learn more about what exactly the FiveM team said.

GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass gets FiveM support, but Enhanced version isn’t included

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, @videotechuk_ shared the screenshot of an announcement from the Cfx.re, the company behind FiveM servers. Here’s what they stated as per the screenshot:

“FiveM now officially supports the Microsoft Store version of GTA V, which includes Xbox Game Pass users.”

They continued by shedding light on how it will work:

“The launcher will automatically detect your installed MS Store version of GTA V (Legacy Edition).”

The aforementioned statement also clarified that only the GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass will be supported, but not the Enhanced version, as of this writing. Only the Legacy edition is currently being supported by FiveM.

Lastly, the Cfx.re team further stated how easy the process will be for using FiveM with GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass:

“If you own GTA V through the MS Store or currently have access via Game Pass (which grants a temporary MS Store license), everything should now work just like it does for Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, or Epic Games users.”

Keep in mind their choice of words doesn’t rule out the possibility that the GTA 5 Enhanced version on Xbox Game Pass could be supported in the future.

For the uninitiated, Enhanced is the newest PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 with the same features found in the current-gen console versions, including HSW cars, HSW Time Trials, and more.

