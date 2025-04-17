GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week (April 17 to April 23)

It’s a special week in Los Santos, and there’s a brand new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car now available for players to grab – the Pegassi Osiris. Now is the perfect opportunity to collect this supercar for free. All you have to do is compete in the LS Car Meet Series events in the top 3 positions for three days in a row.

Successfully doing so will reward the Osiris as the Prize Car, which players can then store in their personal garages.

Let’s quickly learn more about the newest GTA 5 Online Car Meet Prize Car available till April 23, 2025.

New GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week is the Osiris: Design and performance of the Prize Ride (April 17 to April 23)

The Pegassi Osiris returns to the limelight as the newest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Ride this week. It is a two-seater hypercar that closely resembles the real-life Pagani Huayra. However, it seems that it also has taken some design cues from the LaFerrari.

Overall, the Osiris is a great-looking vehicle with an exotic and aerodynamic design that many can appreciate. In terms of performance, it runs on a 6-litre powerful V12 engine capable of pushing up to 750hp.

The GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car can go up to a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:00.794.

Also Check: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

Is it worth winning the latest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week?

The Pegassi Osiris is a must-own vehicle featured in the newly released GTA Online weekly update. Classified as a supercar, it is one of the fastest cars in the game without the need to install any HSW Performance Upgrades. The excellent traction and the AWD drivetrain of the ride make it very smooth and responsive when taking corners.

Even though the Osiris lacks any suspension upgrades, its low profile and width often keep it stable, even at high speeds.

Furthermore, it is an expensive vehicle and usually costs about $1,950,000 from Legendary Motorsport. As it is currently free to obtain, gamers shouldn’t miss this opportunity and win it while they can.

Also Check: GTA Online 420 update

The next GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car will be released on April 24, 2025.

