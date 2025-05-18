  • home icon
  • Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition: Pricing, what all is included, and more

Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition: Pricing, what all is included, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 18, 2025 12:25 GMT
Mortal Kombat is available to buy on eShop, Steam, Xbox Game Store, and PS Store (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Mortal Kombat is available to buy on eShop, Steam, Xbox Game Store, and PS Store (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 is the most recent entry in the Mortal Kombat series, released in 2023. It is one of the best arcade fighting titles available and has been receiving exciting updates ever since its release. This includes some exciting collabs like Arnold Schwarzenegger's DLC pack and Homelander from the popular TV Series The Boys.

Quite recently, the game also received a definitive edition for all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In this article, we will explain how you can upgrade to the Definitive Edition.

How to upgrade to Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition

The Definitive Edition is now purchasable on all store pages, including PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Steam, and Nintendo eShop. While the game is priced at $69.99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC gamers, it costs $59.99 on the Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat Definitive Edition is now available to buy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Mortal Kombat Definitive Edition is now available to buy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

If you already have the base variant of Mortal Kombat 1 in your library, you can upgrade to the Definitive Edition by heading over to your platform's supported game store and paying an additional $59.99 to get the Definitive Edition upgrade. But this brings up the question: What is included in Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition?

While the original MK1 offered only the base game, there were some additional DLCs and packs you had to purchase separately to enjoy more playable characters and story expansion quests. This includes the Khaos Reigns Story Expansion pack, cameo fighters, Kombat Pack 1 and 2 (both of which comprised additional playable characters). However, you can now simply get the Definitive Edition and get all of this in one game.

If you get the items offered in this pack individually, you would have to spend $225.80. However, getting the definitive edition will cost you only $69.99 ($59.99 if you already have the game). Essentially, this would mean that you could save $155-$165. That said, the exact items included in the pack are mentioned below:

  • Mortal Kombat 1 (base game)
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns story expansion
  • Kombat Pack Fighters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander
  • Kombat Pack Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra
  • Kombat Pack 2 Fighters: Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and T-1000 Terminator
  • Kombat Pack 2 Kameo Fighter: Madam Bo
  • Shang Tsung fighter
  • Mortal Kombat 2 (2025) movie skins: Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, and Scorpion
  • Mortal Kombat (2021) movie skin: Sub-Zero
  • Tournament Liu Kang character skin
  • Jean-Claude Van Damme Character skin (voice, likeness, outfit) for Johnny Cage
  • Wedding Scorpion and Empress Mileena character skins
  • Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 character skins for Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot
  • Animality finishing moves
  • 1,250 Dragon Krystals
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
