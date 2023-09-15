10 best Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighters to win more games

Mortal Kombat 1 provides an exhilarating fighting game experience through its distinctive gameplay elements. In addition to its formidable roster of characters, there are specific cameo characters deserving of players' attention. These characters play a pivotal role in helping players secure victories by aiding in the execution of special moves.

Mortal Kombat 1 offers a total of 15 Kameo fighters, allowing players to choose them as their tag team partners based on their preferred gameplay style. Making a wise selection of Kameo fighters can significantly enhance players' odds of winning. Therefore, understanding whom to pick and how they can improve one's chances of victory is crucial.

This article showcases the top 10 Kameo fighters from Mortal Kombat 1 who can significantly enhance a player's performance in matches.

Mortal Kombat 1: Motaro and 9 best Kameo fighters to win more games

1) Kung Lao

Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 1. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Among the 15 Kameo fighters, there are three who also feature in the main roster, and one of these fighters is Kung Lao. He's a well-known character, having appeared in every Mortal Kombat game, and is famous for his trademark hat, which he uses to slash through enemies.

Thanks to his mastery of Shaolin martial arts, Kung Lao's attacks are lightning-fast. He's particularly skilled at executing rapid dash attacks that can be combined to create impressive hit combos. Numerous YouTubers have shared their enthusiastic experiences playing Kung Lao, and his moves have left them thoroughly impressed.

2) Kano

Kano is an excellent option as a Kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Kano represents an excellent option as a Kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, well known for his role as a formidable antagonist in the series. Notably, he is infamous for his brutal and relentless fighting style. While Kano isn't initially part of the main roster in Mortal Kombat 1, he aids players by unleashing special attacks using his knives and blades.

In addition to these signature weapons, he employs his iconic Ball maneuver, transforming into a sphere and rapidly closing in on his adversary. Another famed technique in Kano's repertoire is the Eye Laser, where he emits a powerful beam from his eye.

3) Scorpion

Scorpion wields his distinctive weapon, the Spear. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Scorpion, a beloved character is in the cameo roster, brings a unique martial arts style to the arena known as Hapkido, which bears a resemblance to Taekwondo in many ways. Hailing from the Shirai Ryu clan, Scorpion wields his distinctive weapon, the Spear, with great mastery to assert dominance over his adversaries.

Additionally, he possesses the formidable ability to unleash Hellfire, emitting it from his unmasked skull. One of Scorpion's most notable strengths as a Kameo fighter lies in his exceptional skill at effortlessly grabbing opponents, providing players with a valuable advantage for executing combos and unleashing special moves.

4) Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Sub-Zero is a dual-inclusion fighter, featured in both the primary roster and the Kameo roster. He excels as a practitioner of traditional Japanese martial arts, specifically Shotokan Karate, which empowers him with remarkable speed and formidable striking abilities.

In the context of the Kameo roster, Sub-Zero offers valuable support to players by freezing nearby opponents and executing a swift, impactful shoulder rush to effectively engage and control his adversaries.

5) Sonya Blade

Sonya Blade, an iconic character from the Mortal Kombat series, is a member of the Kameo roster. In Mortal Kombat 1, she is depicted in her earlier version, although she is not included in the primary roster. Sonya wields Energy Rings as her projectile attacks and employs her signature move of grabbing opponents with her legs and slamming them behind her.

She excels in aerial combat and is adept at executing swift combos. Overall, Sonya Blade makes an ideal partner due to her exceptional projectile abilities and proficiency in aerial combat maneuvers.

6) Jax Briggs

Similar to previous entries in the Mortal Kombat series, Jax maintains his reputation as a formidable combatant. While he may not be featured in the primary character roster, Jax is available as your tag partner in battles.

In the altered timeline, this particular iteration of Jax doesn't sport the powerful robotic arms that fans might be accustomed to. Instead, he relies on his human arms to deliver devastating heavy blows and swift punches to vanquish his adversaries.

His repertoire includes a throw attack that can incapacitate opponents mid-air, slamming them to the ground. In addition to the aerial slam, Jax employs various other slam techniques, inflicting significant damage upon his foes.

7) Frost

Frost wields ice-based abilities. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

In Mortal Kombat 1, Frost stands out as an ideal choice for players. Much like Sub-Zero, Frost wields ice-based abilities as her primary arsenal. She conjures a substantial icicle spike that rises from the ground to attack her adversary. Additionally, she possesses the ability to summon an ice orb that hovers, which helps in tracking her target and freezing them upon detonation.

In terms of combat proficiency, Frost excels with her agility and a repertoire of potent combos, along with the ability to break opponents' combos. As an ideal ally, Frost can assist players by immobilizing foes, creating opportunities for them to execute devastating combos with their primary fighter.

8) Motaro

One of the unexpected returns in Mortal Kombat 1 is Motaro, a classic character now part of the Kameo lineup, offering assistance to players. Motaro employs his tail to deliver three projectile strikes at the enemy, compelling the opposing character to alter their positioning.

Players can capitalize on this opportunity to unleash formidable attacks with their main fighter. Additionally, Motaro employs grab maneuvers in combat, including a powerful punch that incapacitates opponents and sends them to the ground.

9) Cyrax

Cyrax and Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1. (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Cyrax belongs to the Kameo roster and is a cyborg character known for his explosive combat abilities. His repertoire includes thrilling aerial maneuvers, and he possesses two distinctive heavy-hitting special moves.

One of these moves sees Cyrax utilizing his slashing machine to slit the opponent's chest, while the other involves him deploying two explosive bombs directly in front of his opponent's face.

10) Shujinko

Shujinko, who previously took on the role of the protagonist in MK Deception, has now reappeared in Mortal Kombat 1 as a Kameo fighter. With his expertise in martial arts, Shujinko effortlessly replicates the moves of other characters, granting him the proficiency to employ a diverse array of fighting styles.

This remarkable ability not only sets him apart but also makes him an excellent choice for a companion in matches.