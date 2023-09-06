Mortal Kombat 1 full roster leaked ahead of official release - Features Nitara, Reiko, Havik and more

Mortal Kombat 1's full roster of playable characters as well as Kameo fighters have been leaked online, ahead of its official release. While many of the fighters were already confirmed by NetherRealm Studios themselves, the leak gives a glimpse at a few leftover characters that players can expect to see in the final release which is scheduled for September 19, 2023.

NetherRealm Studios have been quite transparent about the game's roster, giving players an extended look at most of the fighters, with gameplay trailers as well as two closed betas. However, much like the previous Mortal Kombat titles, NetherRealm Studios held on to revealing a few characters, with the intent of keeping them as a surprise.

Alongside the playable fighters, NetherRealm Studios has also showcased the Kameo fighters in the plethora of story and gameplay trailers for Mortal Kombat 1. The recent leak has not only showcased the entire roster of playable fighters but also the Kameos.

Entire Mortal Kombat 1 playable and Kameo roster leaked online, just days ahead of the game's official release

The leak comes courtesy of Twitter user "thetiny", who mentioned in a post that someone has managed to get hold of a Nintendo Switch version of the game and has leaked the entire roster of playable characters and Kameos online. The screenshot shared shows the entire roster with some characters being locked out, possibly due to the user not progressing through the main campaign.

While most of the characters were already revealed by NetherRealm Studios themselves, via trailers and gameplay snippets, they did keep some key characters like Reiko and Nitara a secret. For a long time, fans have been speculating about the fighter that will be taking the 24th and final slot on the roster.

And while most fans might've guessed Sonya Blade or Jade, it appears the game will have Nitara as the final playable fighter. Nitara first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. Although it still isn't completely confirmed, the positioning of the character, and the demon wings behind her, suggests the character to be Nitara.

Another partially new character who can be seen in the screenshot is Reiko, who was previously seen in one of the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailers released back in July 2023. There's also another blank slot, which many assume to be a placeholder for the DLC characters, but can also be a campaign-exclusive fighter that unlocks after completing the main story.

While Kollector and Premium Editions owners can experience it on September 14, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for all on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.