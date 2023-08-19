Mortal Kombat 1 beta: Best Kameo combinations

The Kameo system in Mortal Kombat 1 is ‌an assist you can call on constantly in battle. It’s not a tag team partner, but it’s closer to the summons you get in Marvel Super Heroes. They cannot take damage, and there’s no limit to how many times you can pull them into battle. They have access to a variety of special attacks and can even perform fatalities. But which ones are the best? That’s the real question.

It’s important to note that these are my opinions as someone who is currently in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta. While I’m not going to set the world on fire with my skills, these are what work best for me when playing. Your mileage could certainly vary, and you may want something else from your Kameos. Here are our choices for the best Kameos per character.

Which Kameos pair the best with the Mortal Kombat 1 beta cast?

1) Liu Kang: Sonya

Sonya's a great option for almost everyone (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Honestly, for the beta, Sonya is hands-down the best Kameo in Mortal Kombat 1. Her moves are incredibly impactful, and she can set up combos for pretty much everyone. When writing my Liu Kang guide, I found her to be the best, and I stand by it.

Sonya's grapple can set up OTG combos, her flying Superman punch is a great way to keep people out or perhaps extend combos, and she also has a solid ranged attack. In general, Sonya’s just amazing.

2) Sub-Zero: Sonya (or Frost)

Don't underestimate the leg grab (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

I could see an argument being made for Frost, just based on obvious synergies. Adding even more ice-based attacks to your set-up? That’s a no-brainer. However, I feel like Sonya wins yet again. Her moves make it so easy to set up freeze traps as the popular cryomancer ninja in Mortal Kombat 1.

That said, I also really liked Kano with him, just to keep people out while I pummel them with ice. But ultimately, Sonya Blade, once again, is the best Kameo pick in the beta.

3) Kenshi: Kano

Kano's a great partner for Kenshi (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Kenshi is the character I played the most during the Mortal Kombat 1 preview so far. Even though I’m not crazy about his air normals, I’m a big fan of the character and his ancestral spirit gimmick. Since you can set up the spirit far away from Kenshi, I pick Kano.

Kano’s attacks are great at keeping people out, and that’s what I use him for. I push opponents back towards the spirit with the eyebeam and start attacking so they have to deal with the spirit while I come closer.

4) Li Mei: Kano

Li Mei and Kano make a solid team as well (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Li Mei is probably the character I’ve played the least in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta, but I am a fan of her potential synergy with Kano. I like to keep my opponents dealing with really annoying techniques, and that’s one of them. They will likely have to try and jump or move through his attacks, and then they have to deal with Li Mei’s lanterns.

It’s the closest thing to a bullet hell you can have in the MK1 test. I feel like Kano might wind up being an underrated Kameo, but I think he’s terrific.

5) Johnny Cage: Jax

Jax is great at interrupting foes so Johnny Cage can get his hits in - or taunt (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Johnny Cage might be my favorite character in the Mortal Kombat franchise, and MK1 is no exception. Pairing Johnny Cage’s screen control with the brutal attacks and jumping grab of Jax is a recipe for disaster for anyone. They have so much screen presence in the neutral state. I feel like Jax and Sonya are both pretty strong, but I lean more toward Jax in this case.

You could also make a strong case for Frost to stop people and let the Hollywood martial arts superstar kick people into unconsciousness. She’s a very useful Kameo.

6) Kitana: Frost

I'm a big fan of crowd control, so Frost is my pick (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Though I also don't play much of Kitana, I like the synergy between her fans and letting Frost play defense. Her floating ice ball makes it much harder for opponents to get in, and if you can freeze them, that's a free combo for the Princess of Outworld. So if I want to use anyone with her, they have to have a solid ranged toolkit.

At the end of the day, use the Kameo characters for whatever purposes you want in a Mortal Kombat 1 match. Some players may simply choose not to use them, and that’s also fine. But if you want some great options during the beta, I think these are strong choices.