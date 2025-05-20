Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer breakdown 

Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy wastes no time demonstrating just how serious the situation has become. The Illuminate have reached Super Earth, and the cities are under heavy attack. This new update, released on May 20, 2025, shifts the focus to fighting in familiar territory, and the trailer provides a solid look at what has changed.

Ad

Here are the important takeaways from the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer.

Breaking down the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer

Ad

Trending

1) The fight has come to Super Earth

You’re no longer battling in distant systems — this war is now on Super Earth. The cities where humanity once lived are now battlegrounds. Skyscrapers, narrow streets, and urban chaos define the new biome. Operations inside these city zones will directly affect the ongoing campaign.

You’ll gain ground and lose it quickly, depending on how well your missions go. It’s a constant back-and-forth against the Illuminate.

Ad

Read also: Helldivers 2 review: A co-op delight par excellence

2) SEAF troops will assist in battle

For the first time, AI-controlled SEAF infantry squads are joining the fight. These squads can either engage enemies on their own or be ordered to follow you. They can help you push through objectives or hold key areas while you focus on other tasks.

Just walk up to them and issue commands — they’ll follow. It adds more support on the field and helps take some of the pressure off during tough missions.

Ad

3) Civilians must be protected

There are now civilians in mission zones, and they’re part of the gameplay. They’ll be running through the streets during battles, and it’s your job to keep them safe. If they die due to friendly fire, like misplaced orbital strikes or explosives, you’ll be penalized.

That means you must be careful with how and where you use heavy weapons. Saving them is part of the mission now.

Ad

4) Saluting NPCs now works

There’s a small but noticeable addition in the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer — you can salute NPCs, and they’ll salute back. It doesn’t change combat, but it adds more connection with the units around you, especially SEAF troops. It shows a bit of acknowledgement between squads and may also tie into how you interact with allied NPCs during missions.

5) Illuminate flying units and artillery counters

Ad

The Illuminate are using a new massive flying ship called Leviathan. You’ll notice it hovering over cities in the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer, and it will be a serious threat during missions. To deal with it, artillery systems — similar to coastal defence guns — are now usable.

These appear to be heavy firepower setups at specific points on the map. They let you fire back at the flying units with large shells, giving you a way to push back against the air advantage.

Ad

Check out: Helldivers 2 build guide for beginners

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.