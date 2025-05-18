Is Dune Awakening Ultimate Edition worth buying?

Dune Awakening is an upcoming open world survival craft title that will release globally on June 10, 2025. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Further, Dune Awakening is available for pre-orders as well. It will be available in three different editions to choose from - Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition.

While the base edition is priced at $49.99, the Deluxe Edition will cost you $69.99, and the Ultimate Edition costs a whopping $89.99. But is it actually worth spending additional money to get the Ultimate Edition? Well, before getting to that, let's take a look at what all is offered in the Ultimate Edition of Dune Awakening.

What is offered in the Ultimate Edition of Dune Awakening?

The Ultimate edition of Dune Awakening offers a lot of rewards and bonuses (Image via Funcom)

While the Standard Edition comes with just the base game, and the Deluxe Edition offers Season pass and Sardaukar Bator Armor as well, the Ultimate Edition comes with much more rewards and bonuses. A list of these is mentioned below:

Base Game

Season Pass

Sardaukar Bator Armor

Dusk Rider Sandbike Swatch

Blue Dasher Ornithopter Swatch

Caladan Palace Building Set

Dune (2021) Film Stillsuit

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Pre-order bonuses for the Ultimate Edition (remains the same for Deluxe Edition as well) are:

Terrarium of Muad'Dib

Sunset Dye Global Swatch

Head Start (early access starting from June 5, 2025)

Dune Awakening Mentat class guide: Skills and playstyle explained

Verdict: Should you get the Ultimate Edition of Dune Awakening?

If you are someone who seems impressed and interested by the game's trailer and are sure you will love Awakening, you might as well get the Ultimate Edition copy. There is no denying that there is a lot being offered in this edition, which makes it a worthy pick. However, if you are someone who is not a big fan of open-world survival/adventure titles but still want to give the game a shot, you will be better off with only the base variant.

Or, you can always go for the Deluxe Edition, which serves as the middle point between the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition and is priced at $69.99.

