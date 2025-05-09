Dune Awakening Mentat class guide: Skills and playstyle explained

The Mentat in Dune Awakening is one of those characters who can fulfil multiple roles. You can be an assassin, a tactician, or analyse things with ease. All three branches of the skill tree offer bonuses that allow you to excel at ranged combat. You can also lock down opponents and create terrifying AOE attacks that deal Poison damage.

With precision being the underlying gameplay style and go-to tactic, you'll be able to take out high-priority targets with ease. Mentats are also going to be very useful in dealing with Bene Gesserits.

All Mentat Skills in Dune Awakening

A Mentat's role is one of precision and calculated decision-making. Part of a secretive and insular organization, The Order of Mentats conditions its adherents to store and analyze vast amounts of data at superhuman speeds. Three skills belong to the Mentat class:

Mental Calculus

Assassination

Tactician

Mental Calculus

Calculating and cold (Image via Funcom)

Mental Calculus comprises Passives, Abilities, and Techniques that allow the Mentat class in Dune Awakening to make the most of ranged attacks and exploit an enemy's weak points.

Here is the list:

The Sentinel (Ability): Deploys motion-tracking suspensor buoyed dart projector.

Ranged Damage (Passive): Increase Ranged damage.

Garment Keeper (Passive): Reduced Durability Loss.

Tailoring (Passive): Reduced Max Durability Loss.

Marksman (Technique): Increased Headshot damage, reduced Bodyshot damage.

Pistol Damage (Passive): Increased Pistol damage.

Rifle Damage (Passive): Increased Rifle damage.

Exploit Weakness (Technique): Deals increased Ranged damage when shooting an unshielded enemy.

Shield Overcharge (Passive): Attacks will cause the enemy's overshield to drain Power quicker.

Assassination

Master the effects of Poison and create AOE attacks (Image via Funcom)

Assassination comprises Passives, Abilities, and Techniques that allow the Mentat class in Dune Awakening to make the most of Poison attacks and focus down a singular target using Hunter-Seekers.

Here is the list:

Poison Capsule (Ability): AOE Poison Cloud.

Poison Mine (Ability): AOE Poison Mine.

Headshot Damage (Passive): Increased Headshot damage.

Assassin's Shot (Passive): Increased Ranged damage.

Stunner (Ability): Stun Dart.

Poison Tooth (Technique): AOE Poison damage to everyone when downed.

Hunter-Seeker (Ability): Hunter-Seeker Assassination device that does massive damage to a single target.

Tactician

Use your skills to boost your allies in combat (Image via Funcom)

Tactician comprises Passives, Abilities, and Techniques that allow the Mentat class in Dune Awakening to help teammates in combat and provide tactical support.

Here is the list:

Shield Wall (Ability): Provides a Shield for you and your allies. Enemies who pass through it are slowed.

Solido Decoy (Ability): Creates a Decoy that enemies will attack.

Gravity Mine (Ability): Affect Gravity in a small area to slow enemies or decrease the speed of projectiles.

Iron Will (Technique): Resist Bene Gesserit Voice at the cost of Stamina.

Anti-Gravity Mine (Ability): Affect Gravity in a small area to lift enemies or prevent fall damage during traversal.

Source of Power (Ability): Deploys a powerful generator that regenerates power for nearby allies.

What are the best Mentat Skills to take?

The Mentat is a very interesting class offering both defensive and offensive skills. If you plan on attacking a target from afar, skills such as Headshot Damage (Passive), Assassin's Shot (Passive), and Hunter-Seeker (Ability) are going to be extremely useful. They can be used to single out targets and take them out.

The aforementioned skills can also be paired with Ranged Damage (Passive), Marksman (Technique), and Pistol Damage (Passive), or Rifle Damage (Passive) to deal maximum damage. If you have Exploit Weakness (Technique), you'll deal even more damage. In short, the class is perfect for focusing on a target and eliminating it with ease.

Dune Awakening Mentat gameplay tips

Perhaps the only tip you need while playing using Mentat is having the Iron Will (Technique) equipped. If there is a Bene Gesserit on the playing field, using this skill, you will be able to nullify their Voice abilities, allowing you to deal with them with ease. This will be of great utility to your teammates and stop the Bene Gesserit from applying status effects to characters.

