Dune Awakening Planetologist class guide: Skills and playstyle explained

Planetologist in Dune Awakening is a support class, but not for combat. When you need something built or require resources, there's no one better for the job than a Planetologist. What they lack in combat skills, they make up for in the ability to survive harsh and hostile environments.

The ultimate goal of a Planetologist is to survey the land for Spice and other resources they can use. If you enjoy PvE over PvP, this is the perfect class for you. It's monotonous but with a goal in mind, and you'll be an invaluable asset to your team.

All Planetologist Skills in Dune Awakening

Planetologists are part scientist, part explorer. They are trained to survive in hostile environments while beginning the process of terraforming. With extensive training under their belt, they are the frontline exploration force of any new planet discovered by the Imperium. If there are resources to be found, they'll find them. There are three main skill branches for the character:

Mechanic

Explorer

Scientist

Mechanic

These skills allow you to repair and maintain your vehicles with ease (Image via Funcom)

Mechanic comprises Passives that allow the Planetologist class in Dune Awakening to make the most of vehicles in terms of durability loss, fuel consumption, and other aspects. Here is the list:

Vehicle Repair (Passive): Reduction of max Durability loss.

Vehicle Mining (Passive): Increased Mining yield.

Fuel Efficient Driver (Passive): Reduction of Fuel usage.

Vehicle Scanning (Passive): Increased Detection radius.

Sandcrawler Yield (Passive): Increased Sandcrawler yield.

Fuel Efficient Pilot (Passive): Reduction in Fuel usage (Ornithopter).

Heat Management (Passive): Reduced Heat generation.

Explorer

Explore without boundaries (Image via Funcom)

Explorer comprises Passives and an Ability that allows the Planetologist class in Dune Awakening to survey the land and survive in harsh environments with ease. It also provides a bit of mobility: Here is the list:

Suspensor Pad (Ability): Drops a Suspensor Device that launches you and/or targets into the air.

Mountaineer (Passive): Reduced Climbing Stamina Drain.

Cartographer (Passive): Create Sinkcharts from the Map Screen.

Stillsuit Seals (Passive): Increased Hydration Capture.

Scanner Mastery (Passive): Increased Detection radius.

Spice Surveyor (Passive): Find Spice in the Deep Desert.

Scientist

Resources can be obtained easily by applying points to the Scientist (Image via Funcom)

Scientist comprises Passives and Technique that allow the Planetologist class in Dune Awakening to increase yield for resources. Here is the list:

Cutteray Mining (Passive): Increased Cutteray Yield.

Rerouting (Passive): Increased Power Regeneration.

Dew Gathering (Passive): Increased Dew Reaper Yield.

Deep Analysis (Passive): Bonus Yield for the Cutteray.

Overcharge (Passive): Increased Maximum Power.

Compaction (Passive): Increased Compactor Yield.

Conservation Of Energy (Technique): Reduced Power Usage.

What are the best Planetologist Skills to take?

In terms of the best Planetologist Skills, it depends on what you want to do. Based on your objective, there are a few choices. Since the Planetologist is rugged and can survive in any condition, Stillsuit Seals (Passive) could be something you'd want to invest in.

On the other hand, if repairs and maintenance are your preference, you could invest in Vehicle Repair (Passive), Fuel Efficient Driver (Passive), and Heat Management (Passive).

Dune Awakening Planetologist gameplay tips

There are no gameplay tips, per se, when using the Planetologist. Just remember that the class is good for PvE and not PvP. Fighting is not going to be your strong suit. Your focus is going to be on helping your teammates survive harsh environments.

