Dune Awakening Trooper class guide: Skills and playstyle explained

Dune Awakening Trooper class is your standard foot-grunt that has a penchant for ranged weapons, mobility, and all things explosive. Fighting for one of the Great Houses is an honor, and these well-armed and trained Troopers form the core of any army. They excel in ranged combat, bringing devastating fire to the front line.

In short, the Trooper class is powerful when put to use as a frontline battle-hardened soldier or as a support unit. Based on how you decide to spec them, they can fulfil a myriad of different roles.

All Trooper Skills in Dune Awakening

Every Great House of the Landsraad fields its own standing army of House Guard; the backbone of these formations is career soldiers known as troopers. Solid ground infantry with good mobility and enough abilities to give opponents a run for their Spice. There are three main skill branches for the character:

Gunnery

Suspensor Training

Tactical Tech

Gunnery

Use ranged weapons to gain the advantage in combat (Image via Funcom)

Gunnery comprises Abilities, Passives, and Techniques that allow the Trooper class in Dune Awakening to make the most of their ranged weapons. Here is the list:

Ranged Damage (Passive): Increased Ranged Damage.

Disruptor Damage (Passive): Increased Disruptor Damage.

Center of Mass (Technique): Increases Damage to the Body, reduces Headshot Damage.

Field Maintenance (Passive): Reduced Durability Loss.

Scattergun Pattern (Passive): Increased Scattergun Damage.

Underslung Agility (Technique): Penalty Reduction to movement with heavy weapons (Flamethrower, Lasgun, or Vulcan GAU-92).

Gunsmith (Passive): Reduced maximum Durability loss.

Heavy Weapon Damage (Passive): Increased Damage with heavy weapons.

Energy Capsule (Ability): Increased Ranged Damage.

Suspensor Training

Gravitation Fields can stop enemies and projectiles (Image via Funcom)

Suspensor Training comprises Abilities, Passives, and Techniques that allow the Trooper class in Dune Awakening to serve as a tactical and support character with good mobility. Here is the list:

Anti-Gravity Field (Ability): Creates a Spherical Gravitation Field that mitigates fall damage and/or lifts enemies in the air.

Suspensor Dash (Technique): Mid-Air Dash.

Gravity Field (Ability): Creates a Spherical Gravitation Field that slows enemies and/or decreases the speed of projectiles.

Suspensor Efficiency (Passive): Reduced Suspensor Power Drain.

Collapse Grenade (Ability): Creates a Spherical Gravitation Field that bunches enemies together and stuns them, leaving them open to attacks.

Death From Above (Technique): Increased Damage when Suspended.

Suspensor Blast (Ability): Create an AOE blast.

Tactical Tech

Mobility is the name of the game (Image via Funcom)

Tactical Tech comprises Abilities, Passives, and Techniques that allow the Trooper class in Dune Awakening to bring a lot of damage and mobility to the battlefield, outflanking opponents with each. Here is the list:

Shigawire Claw (Ability): Quick mobility in any direction or use on an enemy to Stagger.

Battle Hardened (Technique): Ability Cooldowns quicker

Explosive Grenade (Ability): Damages opponents and can stagger a shielded enemy with the blast radius.

Attractor Field (Ability): Creates a Spherical Gravitation Field that can be attached to an enemy; all projectiles fired will redirect into the center of mass.

Assault Seeker (Ability): Grenade that flies in a straight line and explodes.

Reflexive Reload (Passive): Instant weapon reload when throwing a grenade or dropping a mine.

What are the best Trooper Skills to take?

Given that the Trooper is a ranged class, you choose to rush with reckless abandon using ranged weapons. If you want to spray and pray, the Ranged Damage (Passive), Center of Mass (Technique), and Energy Capsule (Ability) are great when used in conjunction.

If you want to play support, Anti-Gravity Field (Ability) or Gravity Field (Ability) are great for stopping enemies in their tracks. Collapse Grenade (Ability) is also incredible if you want to get fancy, and Suspensor Blast (Ability) is always there if you need to create some distance between you and your targets.

Don't forget Shigawire Claw (Ability), which offers mobility, enabling you to secure the high ground with ease. You can provide overwatch to your teammates and ensure no one flanks them.

Dune Awakening: Trooper gameplay tips

Depending on your skills and what you've chosen, your playstyle and the tactics you employ will vary. However, with Troopers focusing on ranged combat, that is going to be your go-to style of warfare. Provide covering fire to friendliest and take out targets from afar.

This doesn't mean you won't be in the thick of it upfront, but using guns will allow you to create some distance between you and your opponent. If they get too close, you can always trap them in a Gravitation Sphere. If you want to experience combat up close, you could choose a blend of Tactical Tech and Suspensor Training skills to charge into the fray, perhaps alongside a Bene Gesserit.

