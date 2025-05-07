Dune Awakening Bene Gesserit class guide: Skills and playstyle explained 

The Dune Awakening Bene Gesserit class is perhaps one of the most intriguing. Depending on your playstyle and preferred tactics, you can spec your character to function as a Rogue/Assassin and focus on stealth. Perhaps you'd like to deal with specific targets on the field, in which case case crowd control skills are at your disposal as well.

To top things off, the passives that support your character and build their resistance add to overall duration and survival, irrespective of whichever path you'd like to take. In short, the Dune Awakening Bene Gesserit class is powerful if you have a specific playstyle in mind.

All Bene Gesserit Skills in Dune Awakening

Defined as "A shadowy all-female order with a deliberately obscure agenda," the Bene Gesserit are Adepts of the Sisterhood, who are prized by the nobility and feared by the rest of the Imperium. Their skills allow you to focus down targets, leaving them dazed on confused. There are three main skill branches for the character:

Weirding Way

The Voice

Body Control

Weirding Way

Weirding Way is good for melee-based attacks (Image via Funcom)

Weirding Way comprises Abilities, Passives, and Techniques that allow the Bene Gesserit class in Dune Awakening to focus on stealth, status effects, and close-quarters combat. Here is the list:

Bindu Spirint (Ability): Increased Sprint Speed for a short duration.

Blade Damage (Passive): Increases Blade Damage.

Manipulate Instability (Technique): Instability Bonus Damage when the enemy is stunned, staggered, or knocked back.

Short Blade Damage (Passive): Increases Short Blade Damage.

Weirding Step (Ability): Sneak behind an enemy.

Prana-Bindu Strikes (Ability): Temporarily staggers an enemy.

Bindu Dodge (Passive): After a successful Dodge, Dart, and Blade attacks pass through you.

The Voice

Use The Voice to Stagger opponents (Image via Funcom)

The Voice comprises Abilities, Passives, and Techniques that allow the Bene Gesserit class in Dune Awakening to focus on the Voice-related attributes. Here is the list:

Compel (Ability): Force a target to come towards you.

Voice Training (Passive): Reduces Voice cooldowns.

Ignore (Ability): Force a target to ignore you for a brief duration.

Rapid Register (Technique): Voice Channel Time reduced on Registered opponents.

Stop (Ability): Force a target to stop performing any actions for a brief duration.

Screech (Passive): Opponents around Registered Targets gain the Staggered Status.

Body Control

Body Control allows you to become resiliant to most attacks (Image via Funcom)

Body Control comprises Abilities, Passives, and Techniques that allow the Bene Gesserit class in Dune Awakening to focus on survivability buffs and bonuses. Here is the list:

Recovery (Passive): Increased Health regeneration limit.

Sun Tolerance (Passive): Sunstroke rate build-up reduction

Trauma Recovery (Technique): Healing Regen limit and Rate increased.

Poison Tolerance (Passive): Increases the time Poison takes to reach the damage threshold.

Self-Healing (Passive): Increases Healing Effectiveness.

Vitality (Passive): Increase overall Health.

Prana-Bindu Stability (Technique): Reduces Poison Damage.

Metabolize Poison (Technique): Removes Poison at the cost of Stamina.

Litany Against Fear (Ability): Boosted Damage Mitigation and Stagger Resistance for the player and teammates for a brief duration.

What are the best Bene Gesserit Skills to take?

You can choose three Abilities (Active) and three Techniques for your character. This will allow you to mix and max perks that you feel are good for your playstyle. For instance, if you plan on focusing on stealth or focusing down a single target, a health mix of Abilities, Techniques, and Passives from the Weirding Way and The Voice skill-tree section will be a good choice.

You could pair Manipulate Instability (Technique) with Prana-Bindu Strikes (Ability) in combination with either Short Blade Damage (Passive) or Blade Damage (Passive). Focus on a single target and bring them to their knees.

But if solo-combat is not your thing, and you prefer to support your team in battle, skills from The Voice and Body Control will be your go-to choice.

You could use Voice Training (Passive), Screech (Passive), and Stop (Ability) to cause large groups of enemies to Stagger and focus down the hardest one with ease. Litany Against Fear (Ability) can be used to push through the ranks with minimal damage, ensuring your team can take out what's left of the opposition.

Dune Awakening: Bene Gesserit gameplay tips

In Dune Awakening, there are several ways to make use of the Bene Gesserit. As mentioned above, it all depends on how you want to play. However, keep in mind that The Voice is going to be your go-to set of skills for most engagements. You don't have to use them if you don't want to, but it will make gameplay very interesting.

If you're unsure about using Abilities, you can always focus on Techniques and Passives from the Body Control part of the skill tree. If nothing else, these will enable you to stay alive in most situations and create a tank build or sorts, making it harder for opponents to take you out without a real fight.

