Dune Awakening: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Dune Awakening is a third-person open-world survival craft video game set to release globally on June 10, 2025. The game is now out for pre-orders and will be available in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. But on what platforms will the game be available? Let's take a look.

The game will be released on PC and all next-generation consoles, such as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, it will not be available for older-gen consoles, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Since Dune Awakening will be released for Windows PC, it will likely be available on Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and other handheld gaming PCs as well. That said, let's take a look at the game's system requirements on PC.

System requirements to run Dune Awakening on PC

Dune Awakening requires 16GB of RAM (Image via Funcom)

To run this game on PC, you will need at least 16 GB of RAM, according to the game's Steam page. As far as the GPU is concerned, you will need a minimum of a GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon 5600 XT. But if you want the best performance possible, you will need an RTX 3070/ AMD Radeon 6700 XT.

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon 5600 `XT (6GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB) / AMD Radeon 6700 XT (12GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 75 GB available space

