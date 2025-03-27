All Dune Awakening Editions compared: Standard vs Deluxe vs Ultimate

Dune Awakening, as with most major releases, will offer multiple editions at launch. The game is set to release in May with Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions, each with a little more than the previous edition. While you only need the Standard Edition to play the game, the others come with some pretty useful perks and neat cosmetics.

At this time, it’s unknown if those cosmetics will be available at any other time, but we do know the game will not feature any in-game monetization. If you’re on the fence about what Edition of Dune Awakening you’re after, we’re here to help out.

What you can expect in all editions of Dune Awakening: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate

Dune Awakening has three Editions available at this time — Standard ($49.99), Deluxe ($69.99), and Ultimate ($89.99). Technically, you only need the Standard Edition, but the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions do come with something important that the Standard does not, and that’s Early Access.

(Clip begins at 1:08)

We know this is something of a hot topic, though. It was brought up as a major complaint for gaming in general — especially in online games. World of Warcraft did an early access launch for The War Within and it was met with incredible frustration from the community.

However, Joel Bylos, Creative Director of Dune Awakening explained why there’s early access:

“Some editions of the game will also include a Head Start of 5 days, starting on the 15th of May. Sure, this allows people to get into the game early. But it also helps us make sure we can balance the server load as people come into the game through launch, for the best possible experience.”

If you don’t care about jumping into the game early, or the cosmetics, it’s recommended you just pick up the Standard Edition of the game. However, below, you can see everything — from the cost to the extra perks — for each edition of the game.

Here's an infographic featuring all the editions and what they come with (Image via Funcom)

Standard Edition ($49.99)

Base Game

Terrarium of Muad’Dib

Sunset Dye Global Swatch

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base Game

Terrarium of Muad’Dib

Sunset Dye Global Swatch

Head Start (Play on May 15, 2025)

Season Pass

Sardaukar Bator Armor

Ultimate Edition ($89.99)

Base Game

Terrarium of Muad’Dib

Sunset Dye Global Swatch

Head Start (Play on May 15, 2025)

Season Pass

Sardaukar Bator Armor

Caladan Palace Building Set

Dune (2021) Film Stillsuit

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Blue Dasher Ornithopter Swatch

Dusk Rider Sandbike Swatch

The Deluxe Edition is probably the better purchase for someone who simply wants to get into the game a few days early. The Ultimate Edition grants the most extra skins and content, but it does come at a higher price tag. It is really for the die-hard fan who wants plenty of cool cosmetics and can’t wait to jump in.

