Dune Awakening: All Starting Classes and Skills (known so far)

Dune Awakening offers players a series of classes to pick during character creation, each with a useful starting skill. As we get closer to the game, more of these skills will be unveiled, and we’ll update this accordingly. Fans familiar with the books and films will no doubt have a clear idea of what these classes will likely do, but if you’re new, this guide is for you.

In fact, you can pick your character class right now, if you download and run the Character Creator and Benchmarker for Dune Awakening. You aren’t forced to stick to this choice, though, all it does is save a character preset, so when the game launches, you’ll be ready.

All starting classes in Dune Awakening, and how important your pick is

Swordmaster: Close-Quarters Aggression

Bene Gesserit: Physical Mastery & Manipulation

Mentat: Recon & Strategy

Trooper: Offense & Demolition

In Dune Awakening, it does and doesn’t really matter what starting class you pick, since you can ultimately learn all the skills by visiting other trainers scattered across Arrakis. However, while all the starting skills are good, some of them are stronger than the others, like the Swordmaster's starting skill — Deflection. It lets you deflect darts, which you’ll no doubt deal with as the game opens.

Swordmaster

Swordmaster is one of the best starting classes in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

Skill Focus: Close-Quarters Combat

Close-Quarters Combat Training: Swordmaster

Swordmaster Starting Ability: Deflection — Enter a defensive stance to deflect dart attacks.

Deflection — Enter a defensive stance to deflect dart attacks. Description: Revered throughout the Imperium, Swordmasters of the fallen Ginaz School still represent the pinnacle of fighting prowess in the Known Universe.

As it pertains to classes in Dune Awakening, the Swordmaster will no doubt be our tanks, similar to Warriors in other MMOs. Their baseline skill, after all, is a tank ability — it deflects incoming darts. Quick and deadly, they’re all about pure dominance in the melee space. If you’re concerned about survival, they’re an excellent choice.

Bene Gesserit

Bene Gesserit is available regardless of your character's gender, unlike in the books (Image via Funcom)

Skill Focus: Physical Mastery and Manipulation

Physical Mastery and Manipulation Training: Bene Gesserit

Bene Gesserit Starting Ability: Voice: Compel — Use The Voice to force someone towards your position from afar.

Voice: Compel — Use The Voice to force someone towards your position from afar. Description: A shadowy all-female order with a deliberately obscure agenda. Adepts of the Sisterhood are prized by the nobility and feared by the rest of the Imperium.

While Bene Gesserits are a secret all-female society, it’s already been confirmed by Funcom that, regardless of gender, you can start as this class in Dune Awakening. They can control not only their own body, but the bodies of others. If you’re into manipulating enemies into doing what you want, this is the class archetype for you.

Mentat

There are truly no greater minds on Arrakis than the Mentats (Image via Funcom)

Skill Focus: Recon & Strategy

Recon & Strategy Training: Mentat

Mentat Starting Ability: Battlefield Calculation — Scan nearby enemies and objects, gaining information about them.

Battlefield Calculation — Scan nearby enemies and objects, gaining information about them. Description: A secretive and insular organization, the Order of Mentats conditions their adherents to store and analyze vast amounts of data at superhuman speeds.

Mentats are geniuses when it comes to battlefield tactics and strategy. Through their useful power, Battlefield Calculation, you can gain valuable insights on what you’re about to come in contact with. Not as powerful for a solo start, but if you’re playing with friends, its recommended that one of you play a Mentat.

Trooper

Troopers play an important role in any House's survival (Image via Funcom)

Skill Focus : Offense and Demolition

: Offense and Demolition Training: Trooper

Trooper Starting Ability: Shigawire Cable — Shoot a barb that attaches to a surface, launching you towards that position.

Shigawire Cable — Shoot a barb that attaches to a surface, launching you towards that position. Description: Every Great House of the Landsraad fields its own standing army or House Guard, and the backbone of these formations are career soldiers known as troopers.

As far as my favorite starting skills go for any of the Dune Awakening classes, it has to be the Troopers Shigawire Cable. It’s excellent for exploration as well as gap-closing in combat. Want to get to an enemy before they know you’re there? Hit them with the Shigawire Cable and close the distance. Troopers look like they’ll be a lot of fun going forward.

